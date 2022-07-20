Chase the monsoon blues away with these dreamy and cloudy nail trends

facebook
20 Jul 2022 03:00 PM

Anushka Narula
Whether you’re a fan of thunderstorms or not, one thing we can all agree on is that the monsoon gloom is real – as the days get gloomy, so does our mood. But if there’s one sure-fire method to liven things up instantly, it’s a beautiful manicure! Here’s all the nail polish trends inspiration you’ll need to chase the monsoon blues away.

#MonsoonEdition: Dreamy and cloudy nail trends inspirations

Even if you don’t want to go to the salon for your usual 2-inch-long acrylics, there are many of designs you can try on your own, with no expertise required. They’re simple to execute and result in a salon-like finish. Sit down with your favourite vibrant nail paints and browse the monsoon nail polish trends we’ve compiled for you below:

 

A post shared by Korean Gel Nail Artist (@gina.nailartist)

 

A post shared by Zola Ganzorigt (@nailsbyzola)

 

A post shared by ✿ ✿ (@ricekittynails)

 

A post shared by pycklepedia (@pycklepedia)

 

A post shared by Küünetehnik Herta (@nailsby_ht)

 

A post shared by @nailsby.yasmin

 

A post shared by Nail Retreat (@nail__retreat)

 

A post shared by Nail It (@nailitmedia)

Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/olootka_nailart; Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock

Nail rainbow nails monsoon nails cloudy nail designs monsoon nail trends
