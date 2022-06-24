Coconut oil for hair: Diving into benefits, best products, and how to use them

If we were to compile a list of the most moisturising and multi-tasking beauty ingredients of all time, using coconut oil for hair would not only top the charts, but it would also be one of our most frequently used. Though its benefits in skincare are debatable, it may be the holy grail for healthy hair upkeep, especially for people with dry and damaged hair. Here’s all you need to know about the restorative ingredient.

Everything to know about coconut oil for hair

If clearing out your kitchen cupboards is on your cleaning agenda, you may run upon an old buddy who has been sitting there for a while: coconut oil, the DIY beauty world’s favourite. People apply it on their faces, swirl it around their mouths, and even massage it on their bellies, but it truly shines – literally – in a hair-care routine. It not only moisturizes, but it also softens, adds shine, and help mend damaged hair when used strategically. If you’re thinking of relocating that jar to the bathroom sink, here are all the benefits of using this restorative ingredient in your hair regimen.

Benefits of coconut oil for hair

Softens hair and eliminates frizz: Because it functions as a barrier against physical friction, harsh chemicals, and UV rays, coconut oil helps to smooth the cuticle and reduces damage.

Soothes dandruff: Coconut oil is beneficial for dandruff, dry scalp, and eczema. It promotes healthy bacteria while also being anti-inflammatory and hydrating. Thanks to lauric acid, which has microbial balance properties that help soothe a dry, flaky scalp and rebalance the microbiome of the scalp.

Keeps curls hydrated: This oil is particularly beneficial for curly hair, which is prone to dryness. It helps curly hair by moisturising both inside and outside of the curl, resulting in a smooth strand with less frizz and flyaways. The nourishing oil hydrates and prevents breakage. Curls are softly defined and have exceptional shape and style memory.

It may potentially help prevent hair loss: The nutrient-rich oil fortifies strands, minimising breakage and making hair look fuller. Coconut oil contains fatty acids that protect and prevent breakage while also promoting length retention. As a scalp treatment, coconut oil destroys bacteria and creates a clean environment for the hair and scalp to grow. The vitamins and fatty acids help the hair to resist dryness, which is one of the leading reasons of breakage.

How to use coconut oil on your hair

Coconut oil is not recommended for usage in the morning since it takes time to absorb and might leave your hair appearing greasy. According to experts, the best time to apply this oil is at night, and it works best on dry hair. Warming the coconut oil until it gets liquified and massaging it in your palms to lather on the ends of your hair is recommended. The coconut oil should be heated (not hot) in order to open the hair cuticles and allow the molecules to permeate the hair.

To ensure that every hair is coated, section your hair and apply the coconut oil in small sections. Apply more coconut oil to the areas of your hair that are the driest and most damaged (usually the ends) and less to the areas where your hair is the healthiest (mid-shaft and scalp area). If your hair is thin or prone to becoming oily, you can skip the scalp to keep the oil from weighing it down.

After applying the coconut oil, leave it on your hair for 20 to 30 minutes. If your hair is extremely dry or porous, you can leave it on for a longer period of time; some people prefer to use it as an overnight treatment. Cover your hair with a shower cap and wrap it in a hot towel straight from the dryer or use a hairdryer for a few minutes to open up the cuticle and allow the oil to sink deeper into the strands.

Coconut oil as a hair mask: If you use it as a hair mask, you must properly rinse the oil out of your hair after the treatment, which may need many wash-rinse cycles. For the best results, experiment with the amount of coconut oil you apply and the time you allow the oil to permeate. Use less coconut oil if it makes your hair feel weighted down or oily.

Coconut oil as a detangler or daily moisturizer: For extremely dry hair, work a tiny quantity of it into the ends of your hair after showering as a detangler or daily moisturizer. You may use coconut oil as a refresher. Lather generously from the root to the tip of your curls if you have curly hair. The shine and hydration factor is out of this world.

The best coconut oil hair products

