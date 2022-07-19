Mission healthy hair: Benefits of cod liver oil and best products to snag

If you’re looking for ways to boost the health and appearance of your hair, the answer might lie in a popular marine fish. Cod liver oil – the eponymous supplement of gadus fish – comes in tablet or liquid form and has several potential health and hair benefits. Here’s all about it.

Everything to know about Cod liver oil for hair

What is cod liver oil?

Cod liver oil, as the name suggests, is an oil that’s extracted from the liver of a cod. It differs from standard fish oil as it is produced exclusively from cod, which is regarded to be one of the best natural sources of omega-3 on the planet.

Many people use this as a supplement to help with inflammation, injury recovery, and bone health. However, there’s a lot more to it. In fact, studies have attributed a host of exciting advantages to massaging this oil into your hair.

Benefits of cod liver oil for hair

Cod liver oil is high in essential proteins and minerals, such as omega-3, vitamin D, and vitamin A.

Stimulates hair follicles

If you’ve begun to lose hair or have noticed it thinning out in recent months, this oil may be able to help. According to certain studies, omega 3 has the ability to encourage the hair follicles in your scalp to grow faster. Furthermore, vitamin A is required for the body to produce new cells, including hair follicles.

Reduces inflammation around hair follicles

Taking cod liver oil supplements may help to alleviate irritation and redness if you have an itchy scalp or dandruff. This is due to omega-3’s natural anti-inflammatory properties.

Makes hair look sleek and shiny

Cod liver oil is high in vitamin A, a nutrient that is required not just for healthy hair growth but also for sebum production. Sebum is an oily substance produced naturally by the sebaceous glands in the scalp that keeps your hair nourished and shiny.

Promotes scalp circulation

Omega-3 is believed to help with circulation issues, which means it can help maintain your scalp healthy and ensuring adequate blood reaches your hair follicles.

Prevents hair fall

Hair fall is one of the most common problems that people all over the world encounter. And this can happen for a variety of reasons, including poor eating habits, allergies, dandruff, and changing seasons. While it might be difficult to quickly improve sedentary lifestyles, one can at least provide nutrients to the hair from the outside. This, especially since hair loss and breakage can be caused by a lack of certain nutrients, such as vitamins A and D. Cod liver oil, which is high in omega-3 fatty acids and vitamins A and D, could hence be beneficial.

