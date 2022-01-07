Healthier nails are just a dab away with these 8 cuticle oils and creams

Beautiful nails are more than just pretty nail paints and a perfectly buffed surface. To get healthy and flawless nails, you must properly care for them, which includes incorporating the best cuticle oil into your nail care regime.
While hand lotions and body oils tend to get the most love when it comes to hydration, the best cuticle oils offer specific treatments to boost the strength, moisture, and shine of your nails. To help you narrow down the best cuticle oils to add to your nail care regime, we’ve gathered some of the most sought-after selections, liked by both buyers and professionals. Take your DIY mani a notch higher with these 8 ultra-nourishing cuticle oils and creams.
Best cuticle oils and creams to add to your nail care regimen this winter
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /8
Cuccio Naturalé’s ‘Manicure Cuticle Revitalising Oil’ moisturises and nourishes the cuticles, bringing a delicate touch to your manicure services. Honey naturally soothes and hydrates the skin, while milk’s lactic acid refreshes and stimulates it.
2 /8
The Beauty Co.’s ‘Milk and Honey Cuticle Oil’ not only revitalises dry cuticles and damaged nails, but it also encourages long, strong nails. This oil, which is high in antioxidants, strongly moisturises the region surrounding the nails, stimulates blood circulation, and begins comprehensive restoration. Normally, nails become pale, weak, and brittle due to a lack of oxygen. This cuticle oil prevents that by fortifying the nail plate, stimulating nail growth, and imparting a natural shine.
3 /8
When you reach for this ‘Lemon Butter Cuticle Cream’ by Burt’s Bees, you’ll be pleased with restorative nail care and a burst of fresh lemon aroma. It’s essential for that freshly-manicured sensation since it nourishes dry, brittle nails while moisturising and softening cuticles.
4 /8
Fans of L’Occitane’s moisturisers and body lotions should try this popular ‘Shea Nourishing Nail and Cuticle Oil’, which contains 30% shea oil and comes with a little brush applicator to keep your fingers clean.
6 /8
Soothe and care for your nails and cuticles with this handy 2-in-1 pen. Its formulated with almond oil and vitamin E, to help nourish and promote healthy nail growth.
7 /8
This is a pocket-friendly, natural, and ayurvedic nail growth oil that helps keep nails healthy. The natural and essential oils in this reduce damage caused by sun, bacteria, fungus, dirt, and free radicals, while also reducing yellowing of the nails. It hydrates, moisturizes, and nourishes cuticles, reduces dryness and peeling of the skin. This nail growth oil serum prevents breakage by strengthening the nails and the skin around them. It also reduces the chipping of nails from their tips. The cuticle oil for nails helps in brightening the skin and reducing damage around the nails.
8 /8
This is one of the best cuticle oils on the market since it contains birch oil and Japanese cherry flower extract, both of which provide complete nourishment. As a result, for damaged nails, this complete treatment might be really effective. It conditions the nails while also providing an antioxidant boost. It’s also vegan and cruelty-free, with a non-greasy consistency.
All Images: Courtesy brands and Shutterstock