Healthier nails are just a dab away with these 8 cuticle oils and creams
07 Jan 2022 02:18 PM

Healthier nails are just a dab away with these 8 cuticle oils and creams

Anushka Narula
Healthier nails are just a dab away with these 8 cuticle oils and creams
Healthier nails are just a dab away with these 8 cuticle oils and creams

Beautiful nails are more than just pretty nail paints and a perfectly buffed surface. To get healthy and flawless nails, you must properly care for them, which includes incorporating the best cuticle oil into your nail care regime.

While hand lotions and body oils tend to get the most love when it comes to hydration, the best cuticle oils offer specific treatments to boost the strength, moisture, and shine of your nails. To help you narrow down the best cuticle oils to add to your nail care regime, we’ve gathered some of the most sought-after selections, liked by both buyers and professionals. Take your DIY mani a notch higher with these 8 ultra-nourishing cuticle oils and creams.

Best cuticle oils and creams to add to your nail care regimen this winter

Jump To / Table of Contents

Cuccio Naturalé

1 /8

Cuccio Naturalé

Cuccio Naturalé’s ‘Manicure Cuticle Revitalising Oil’ moisturises and nourishes the cuticles, bringing a delicate touch to your manicure services. Honey naturally soothes and hydrates the skin, while milk’s lactic acid refreshes and stimulates it.

Cuccio Naturalé
Price:
Rs 2,400
Buy here
The Beauty Co.

2 /8

The Beauty Co.

The Beauty Co.’s ‘Milk and Honey Cuticle Oil’ not only revitalises dry cuticles and damaged nails, but it also encourages long, strong nails. This oil, which is high in antioxidants, strongly moisturises the region surrounding the nails, stimulates blood circulation, and begins comprehensive restoration. Normally, nails become pale, weak, and brittle due to a lack of oxygen. This cuticle oil prevents that by fortifying the nail plate, stimulating nail growth, and imparting a natural shine.

The Beauty Co.
Price:
Rs 749
buy here
Burt's Bees

3 /8

Burt's Bees

When you reach for this ‘Lemon Butter Cuticle Cream’ by Burt’s Bees, you’ll be pleased with restorative nail care and a burst of fresh lemon aroma. It’s essential for that freshly-manicured sensation since it nourishes dry, brittle nails while moisturising and softening cuticles.

Burt's Bees
Price:
Rs 2,690
buy here
L'Occitane

4 /8

L'Occitane

Fans of L’Occitane’s moisturisers and body lotions should try this popular ‘Shea Nourishing Nail and Cuticle Oil’, which contains 30% shea oil and comes with a little brush applicator to keep your fingers clean.

L'Occitane
Price:
Rs 1,650
buy here
O.P.I

5 /8

O.P.I

OPI’s salon-quality oil is designed for both your hands and feet, and it comes with a built-in brush for a precise, smooth application.

O.P.I
Price:
Rs 1,050
buy here
The Body Shop

6 /8

The Body Shop

Soothe and care for your nails and cuticles with this handy 2-in-1 pen. Its formulated with almond oil and vitamin E, to help nourish and promote healthy nail growth.

The Body Shop
Price:
Rs 895
buy here
Bella Vita Organic

7 /8

Bella Vita Organic

This is a pocket-friendly, natural, and ayurvedic nail growth oil that helps keep nails healthy. The natural and essential oils in this reduce damage caused by sun, bacteria, fungus, dirt, and free radicals, while also reducing yellowing of the nails. It hydrates, moisturizes, and nourishes cuticles, reduces dryness and peeling of the skin. This nail growth oil serum prevents breakage by strengthening the nails and the skin around them. It also reduces the chipping of nails from their tips. The cuticle oil for nails helps in brightening the skin and reducing damage around the nails.

Bella Vita Organic
Price:
Rs 325
buy here
Colorbar

8 /8

Colorbar

This is one of the best cuticle oils on the market since it contains birch oil and Japanese cherry flower extract, both of which provide complete nourishment. As a result, for damaged nails, this complete treatment might be really effective. It conditions the nails while also providing an antioxidant boost. It’s also vegan and cruelty-free, with a non-greasy consistency.

 

 

Colorbar
Price:
Rs 350
buy here

All Images: Courtesy brands and Shutterstock

burt's bees colorbar Cuticle oils healthy nails Cuccio Naturalé The Beauty Co.
Anushka Narula
Anushka Narula likes to write about fashion, beauty, and other nice things. When not bound to her keyboard, she likes to make her Pinterest boards come to life.

