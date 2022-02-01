Follow these 5 oral hygiene rituals regularly and your teeth will thank you

Out of many things you take for granted, oral hygiene shouldn’t be one.

Oral hygiene is often taken for granted, and around 85% to 90% of the people in India suffer from the cavity, according to The Borgen Project. Many don’t even prefer going to the dentist, which gives rise to several problems like tooth decay, gum diseases, bad breath, and more. According to a number of studies that have come to light, your dental hygiene can directly be linked to your heart health. Yes, it’s true! Almost 50% of heart attacks happen in people due to oral infection.

The European Journal of Preventive Cardiology researched some patients with improved oral hygiene and found that they had a lower risk for atrial fibrillation and heart failure than those who had poor oral hygiene. Therefore, immediate action is imperative to keep a check on and enhance your dental health. So, here we list a few important oral hygiene rituals for you to stick to daily.

Tips to improve your oral hygiene

Brush for at least 2 minutes

It’s a bit obvious, but a lot of people are not aware of the time that they need to spend brushing their teeth. For many, brushing is a morning ritual. Instead of two times, they prefer cleaning their teeth once a day and usually in a hurry. This generally doesn’t help and becomes a root cause of many enamel issues, including weaker gums, cavities, plaque. Therefore, one of the best ways to keep your teeth happy is to brush for at least 2-3 minutes and clean all the teeth equally. But avoid putting too much pressure as it may lead to gum bleeding.

Floss your teeth

For all those who think brushing your teeth is enough, then here’s some reality check. It doesn’t matter how many times you brush throughout the day, but it is crucial to floss regularly. This helps in removing plaque gathered between your teeth. All you need to do is break off an almost 20-inch long floss and hold it with both your hands. Now place it between your fingers and place it between your teeth before gently gliding it in to-and-fro motion. Although brushing is recommended twice a day; flossing is enough once per day.

Oil pulling is a good option

Ayurveda has an answer to almost all health problems. To maintain the hygiene of your teeth, it recommends oil pulling, which includes rinsing your mouth with some kind of edible oil after swishing it for almost two minutes. This will make you spit out all the impurities from your teeth that can cause plaque, cavities, et cetera. Oil pulling is an ancient practice performed with mustard oil, but you can even use sesame oil. The whole process works best in the morning before breakfast.

Cleaning your tongue is a must

When we talk about oral hygiene, teeth automatically become the centre of attention. But little you might know that tongue has a big role to play in terms of bad breath, bacteria, and more. So, prioritise cleaning your tongue as much as your pearl whites. The best way to do it is by using a tongue scraper. Preferably pick a stainless steel one, and to proceed with the method, just set the rounded side of it at the back of your tongue. Now slowly glide it forward. However, make sure to use too much force as it may cause damage.

Increase the intake of water

Apart from teeth and tongue, saliva plays a key part in keeping your oral diseases at bay. And when your mouth is dry, it gives more chances for plaque to get accumulated and induces gum problems. So, keep drinking lots and lots of water to avoid dryness inside your mouth. For an average person, it is recommended that you drink almost 3-4 litres of water per day.

