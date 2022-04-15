LSA Barbershop EP. 3: Darshan Yewalekar, famed for being Ranveer Singh’s hairstylist and a men’s grooming maestro, and founder of D Shave barbershop.

Welcome back to another episode of #LSABarbershop.

In a world this fast-paced, there’re two things a man is most particular about – His health, and the way he dresses. Strangely, skincare and self-grooming are afterthoughts, and I’ve often wondered why. One answer would be disinterest, however, the other is not knowing how to go about things. Sure, a man might have the intent to be well-groomed, but what about the direction? Just like many other affairs in life, a man can’t venture into the complex world of grooming without a bit of help. That’s why, Lifestyle Asia India brings to you #LSABarbershop, your access to India’s coolest grooming gurus and their tips and tricks of the trade.

Darshan Yewalekar, Ranveer Singh’s hairstylist on men’s grooming

#LSABarbershop is your access to India’s most renowned grooming gurus. Whether it’s skincare, beard-care, haircare, hairstyling, perfumes, or make-up, we got ’em all covered. Over the next few weeks, our Features Editor, Mikhail Gomes talks to these grooming icons, getting candid and bringing you insights like never before. Ranging from influencers, and professional hairstylists to renowned celebrities, #LSABarbershop brings you an expert scoop about common everyday particulars.

In this week’s episode of #LSABarbershop, we’re joined by B-Town’s very own men’s grooming specialist, Darshan Yewalekar who shares his insights on hairstyling, hair care, beard-styling, beard-care, and shares key opinions on various men’s grooming fads.

Here’s a quick snippet from the tête-à-tête between Darshan Yewalekar and our Features Editor, Mikhail Gomes.

Darshan, what’s your definition of a well-groomed gentleman in 2022?

Let’s begin with “manners maketh man”, as famously quoted in a move. This is something I swear by, a gentleman should always carry himself, first with manners, second focus on outward personality and his approach towards what he wears. This is also where one’s grooming comes into play. About 15 years ago, there was a saying “Oh you have a beard, you need to have a clean-shaven look to look neat and tidy”. But now, a man can be well-groomed even with a beard. As long as the silhouette of your hair and beard is clean.

Summer’s here, for someone looking for a nice summer crop, what advice would you give them?

If you’re more of an outdoor person, then you need to go short. If not, avoid having hair on your neck. If it’s mid or long length, try to tie it up instead. Additionally, avoid having your hair fall onto your forehead, this will create irritation and make your face sweaty. This then helps you avoid getting boils and stuff. I think this is the best time for men to experiment with fades. Fades are fades, they’ll never go away and I think they’re great for summers. On the other hand, if you’re an indoor person, who spends time inside an office, this won’t really matter since you’re in a controlled environment.

Being a barber, I’m sure you’ve been approached time and again by men who need help dealing with patchy beards, what do you have to say about that?

I’m so glad you brought it up because I get so many DMs from boys across India saying, “Darshan Bhai beard nahi badhta hai, aap kuch oil batao, or give me some ointment”. They think there’s some magical oil they’ll use that will help them get a beard. I keep telling them the same thing – Don’t worry, your beard is not patchy, it simply has a different pattern. What you need to do, is figure out how to work with that pattern instead. I think 99.9% of people have Moustaches. Why not bring back moustaches? I have a strong feeling that moustaches will make a comeback and will be a very dapper dorm of expression.

Watch the full video here:

All images: Courtesy Darshan Yewalekar/IG