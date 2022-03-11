Are sunscreens for the scalp a viable beauty option? Let’s find out with these 10 products

We’re adding another step to your haircare routine. There have been several products on the market that claim to protect scalp and strands. But how does SPF for scalp work in the first place? You obviously can’t use chalky, thick lotion on your hair, so what are the alternatives? Let’s find out.

Sunscreen for the scalp is a thing, and here’s why it’s important

What many people don’t realise about sun protection is that sunscreen application should not end at the hairline. Your scalp, which may be hidden by your hair, and your hair are both vulnerable to UVA/UVB damage.

Excessive sun exposure damages the cuticle and causes pigment loss, which can result in literal ‘bleaching’ of the hair. Sun rays can also strip moisture from the hair shaft, resulting in dry and frizzy ends. It can also trigger protein breakdown, which can result in brittle hair and breakage.

How does SPF for scalp work?

Just like your skin, your hair needs sunscreen, too. Hair sunscreens perform similarly to daily SPF creams and lotions in that they either deflect or absorb UV rays to neutralise them. In contrast to skin SPF, hair SPF products are in the form of serums, sprays, and powders that are absorbed into the scalp and hair shaft. It is evident that hair sunscreens are fuss-free to apply. So an extra step of protection for your hair and scalp may not be a sales-driving gimmick, but a real step in your hair care regimen.

Is SPF for your hair the same as for your skin?

While the ideas are similar, the components are not. The objective with hair is to protect it from bleaching and to avoid moisture loss. When it comes to hair, the SPF that we see in our skin sunscreens is irrelevant.

Here’s our roundup on the best sunscreens for hair: