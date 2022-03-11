Are sunscreens for the scalp a viable beauty option? Let’s find out with these 10 products

We’re adding another step to your haircare routine. There have been several products on the market that claim to protect scalp and strands. But how does SPF for scalp work in the first place? You obviously can’t use chalky, thick lotion on your hair, so what are the alternatives? Let’s find out.
Sunscreen for the scalp is a thing, and here’s why it’s important
What many people don’t realise about sun protection is that sunscreen application should not end at the hairline. Your scalp, which may be hidden by your hair, and your hair are both vulnerable to UVA/UVB damage.
Excessive sun exposure damages the cuticle and causes pigment loss, which can result in literal ‘bleaching’ of the hair. Sun rays can also strip moisture from the hair shaft, resulting in dry and frizzy ends. It can also trigger protein breakdown, which can result in brittle hair and breakage.
How does SPF for scalp work?
Just like your skin, your hair needs sunscreen, too. Hair sunscreens perform similarly to daily SPF creams and lotions in that they either deflect or absorb UV rays to neutralise them. In contrast to skin SPF, hair SPF products are in the form of serums, sprays, and powders that are absorbed into the scalp and hair shaft. It is evident that hair sunscreens are fuss-free to apply. So an extra step of protection for your hair and scalp may not be a sales-driving gimmick, but a real step in your hair care regimen.
Is SPF for your hair the same as for your skin?
While the ideas are similar, the components are not. The objective with hair is to protect it from bleaching and to avoid moisture loss. When it comes to hair, the SPF that we see in our skin sunscreens is irrelevant.
Here’s our roundup on the best sunscreens for hair:
- Aveda Sun Care Protective Hair Veil
- MOROCCANOIL Protect & Prevent Spray
- Biolage Sunsorials Protective Hair Non-Oil for Sun Exposed Hair
- L'Oréal Professionnel Série Expert Solar Sublime UV Filter Spray
- Balmain Paris ST Sun Protection Spray
- Clarins Sun Care Oil Mist for Body and Hair
- COOLA Organic Scalp & Hair Mist SPF 30
- SHISEIDO Ultimate Sun Protection Spray Broad Spectrum SPF 50+
- Sun Bum Protecting Scalp and Hair Mist SPF 30
- Colorescience Brush-On Sunscreen Mineral Powder
Aveda’s Sun Care Protective Hair Veil is lightweight and non-greasy. It contains UV filters derived from wintergreen and cinnamon bark oils, which help to prevent the sun from drying out your hair. It also contains nutritious components such as green tea extract, shea butter, coconut oil, and vitamin E, which condition the hair and make it seem lustrous, silky and smooth.
Moroccanoil’s Protect & Prevent lightweight spray, formulated with sunflower extract, stops your hair colour from oxidising while also leaving it feeling like Moroccanoil’s signature tropical, argan oil-based scent. You may also use this to detangle your hair.
This non-greasy oil softens and protects hair, making it excellent for high-humidity areas. It’s meant to protect against UV rays as well as chlorine, and it also works wonders as a frizz-tamer.
This mist-in protector is particularly developed to protect against UV radiation, chlorine, and salty sea water. Spritz it onto damp hair and use it to refresh dry lengths.
This watery spray is formulated to protect hair from the sun and chlorine, but it’s also high in silk amino acids, which help in moisture retention. In a nutshell, it will protect your hair from UV rays while making it feel softer and smoother. Spray it into damp lengths of your hair before plaiting it: once dried, you’ll have easy beachy waves.
If you’re packing for a long weekend, this multi-tasking spray will come in handy. The nourishing oil mix, which can be applied for both hair and body, will meet all of your sun-protection needs. Also, the packaging is made of recyclable plastic and can be easily recycled again.
Spritz your hair and scalp with this vegan, water-resistant SPF spray. It will not leave your roots gunky or your strands crunchy, and because it includes smoothing fruit oils, it may also be used as an anti-frizz serum. What could be better for those hot summer days?
Shiseido’s water, sweat, and oil-resistant protective spray is suitable for use on the scalp, hair, face, and body. Because it isn’t sticky or oily, you won’t have to worry about it weighing down your strands. It contains antioxidants as well as sun-protective ingredients to protect the skin from damaging free radicals.
To protect your scalp from the sun’s harmful UV rays, this lightweight, spray-on sunscreen contains chemical blockers such as homosalate, octisalate, octocrylene, and avobenzone. But the true reason for top honours is that it contains moisturising glycerin and vitamin E-rich sunflower seed oil, which keep your crown smooth and shining.
Powders are also great for thick, coarse hair. This lightly tinted powder is non-greasy and lightweight, and it provides excellent sun protection. Brush it into the roots of your hair and reapply frequently for optimal protection from the sun’s harsh rays.
All Images: Courtesy Pexels