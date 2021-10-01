Expert’s guide: How to identify early signs of balding and tackle them

Thoughts of hair loss or balding troubling you? We spoke to a haircare expert about early signs of balding. Read all about the ultimate grooming guide here.

Every man dreads receding hairlines and excess hair fall. They realize that those glory days of luscious locks and voluminous pompadours are actually behind them. And I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but it’s a fate men can’t escape. However, we surely can delay it and do some damage control (well, at least for a while).

As most doctors say would say, “You’re lucky you got it checked early”, and the very same applies to hair loss matters, too. To understand this mess better, we spoke with Audrey D’Souza, Lead Educator – Hair, Lakmé Salon, who breaks down the early signs, underlying problems, and how to tackle this grooming irk.

Before we begin, it’s important to understand whether you’re actually balding or just wearing a tinfoil hat. So how do we self-examine ourselves? “Whenever you shower, brush or comb your hair, it’s perfectly normal to lose a few strands. On average, people lose between 50 to 100 strands a day. So obviously, those four or five hair strands you find while shampooing or combing your isn’t a worry.” Audrey points out.

But then, how do you know if something’s actually wrong? she further explains, “If you notice excessive hair loss after each wash, there could be a risk or result of male pattern baldness. It could perhaps underline a deeper medical condition, too. The best thing to do is have your scalp professionally examined. The Lakmé Salon offers great treatments and solutions in this field.” Using a scalp analyzer before any treatment helps customers understand their scalp condition, the porosity of their hair, whether or not their hair is thinning and can also help identify early signs of balding.

Now, let’s talk red flags. Pointing out a few early signs of balding, Audrey said “A change in your hairline is perhaps one of the most obvious and early signs of balding. The first red flag is where a flat or mildly receded hairline turns into a more obvious M-shaped hairline. However, the forehead isn’t the only starting line for balding. Some men experience ‘diffuse thinning’. A type of hair loss that either affects the top of the head or specific areas, working from the crown to the front instead of the hairline. If you think you’ve fallen prey to this, the easiest way to confirm is by comparing different photos of yourself from various time stamps. If your hair suddenly seems thinner than compared to a few years ago, it’s likely because of the male pattern baldness.”

Now that you’ve understood the parameters and ref flags, let’s understand how we can manage this mess. Audrey tells us “If you’ve been diagnosed with balding, the first thing you need to do is regularly wash your hair with a mild shampoo that works best for hair fall issues. I’d like to suggest the Schwarzkopf Professional Scalp Genesis Root Activating Shampoo, it’s mild, and gently cleanses and activates the hair roots by increasing the ratio of active hair follicles. Thinning hair lacks strength and density, your products need to supply those.

Another important practice is massaging your scalp with an enriching serum or essential oils to strengthen the roots.” Do check out the Schwarzkopf BC Scalp Genesis Root Activating Serum, The Man Company’s Hair Growth Tonic, and the Ayurvedic Herb Enriched Head Massage Oil Bhringraj by Forest Essentials

Tune in to Lifestyle Asia India’s Instagram, Twitter, Facebook for more grooming guides.

All images: Courtesy brand