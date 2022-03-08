We’d be crazy not to try these 10 spring nail trends for 2022

Get ready to spice it up this season because many runway looks deviated from the “classic” spring nail trends. Consider diamond accents, metallic French manicures, and plenty of florals this spring. If you want to try something new, check out our round-up of spring nail trends, or stick with the pastel nail hues and floral patterns since there’s something for everyone.

Classic floral with a hint of French

Flower nail patterns on green nail polish are maybe the only thing more springy than bright green nail colour. The nails, like the ones shown above, have soft flowers and French accents.

Neutrals for the win

When in doubt, go with neutral. To be honest, when your natural nails look as stunning as these square nails, all you need is a sheer coat of nail paint to bring them to life.

Colourful swirls

This season, swirly nail designs are all the rage on Instagram. It appears that many versions with diverse colours, textures, and styles have grown popular among fashion and beauty enthusiasts.

Colours, art, and French all in one

How much design is too much design? Bring in the spring with an extra quirky oomph factor this year.

Rhinestones accents

Rhinestones and sparkles were seen on 2022 runways, implying that rhinestone accents are undoubtedly in trend for your nails. Rock these chic black nails with rhinestones embellishments!

Pastel nails

What is spring without pastel hues? You can spice up your pastels with this polka dot pattern.

Not your classic French tips

Dark nail polish isn’t an obvious choice for spring, but it works when paired with minimalist nail art. The wavy French-style and negative space on the nails at Peter Do add a fascinating twist to your usual manicure.

Chic accents

If you don’t want to go overboard, elevate your nails with these unexpected and minimal accents.

Wild prints

Animal print is usually a fun pick, but it’s especially appropriate for spring 2022.

Euphoria inspired nails

Euphoria star Maddy’s neon-green gingham French tips, embellished with tiny gems, hearts, butterflies, and sparkles, would be a fun spring choice.

Hero Image: Courtesy Pexels; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/@barbieferreira