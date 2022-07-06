Everything to know about heat protection sprays (plus, best buys)

Consider heat protection spray to be SPF for your hair. In the same way that sunscreen protects your skin from sun damage, a heat protectant protects your hair from heat damage. High heat from a curling iron, hair straightener, or blow dryer can damage your hair’s outer cuticle, causing dryness, split ends, and breakage. Here are the best heat protectants available right now, as well as the most important things to know about using a heat protectant.
Everything to know about heat protection spray
According to hairstylists, heat protectants work by coating the hair with a protective layer of oils (such as coconut oil and sunflower oil) and/or silicones (such as dimethicone or cyclomethicone). A heat protectant is often applied to damp hair immediately after washing and before blow drying or styling with a hot tool.
Benefits of using a heat protectant on hair
They work like physical sunscreens
You know how zinc acts as a barrier between your skin and the sun? Silicones in heat protectors have the same effect on your hair. They provide a protective layer over the hair strand’s cuticle, shielding it from the heat of your hair tools. On the back of the bottle, check for silicones that are water-soluble, such as dimethicone copolyol, stearoxy dimethicone, and behenoxy dimethicone.
Heat protectors, like sunscreen, establish a barrier that protects against free radical damage produced by UV radiation.
Provides and traps moisture
Heat protectors are similar to conditioner, but lighter. All of the vitamins and fatty acids in the spray/lotion provide the hair with a tall glass of water. As a result, you receive a bouncy, healthy blow dry. It is also effective in retaining moisture. When you use a heat protectant, it immediately develops a layer over the hair shaft, locking in moisture. Similar to how a sleeping bag locks in heat.
They feature oils and silicones to protect the hair
Oils, contrary to common opinion, are not the devil when it comes to heat prep. Yes, heavy, unrefined coconut oil and the like are too dense and can cause the hair to sizzle when used with hot tongs, but hair oil formulas are now so refined and light-weight that the benefits far exceed the drawbacks. Look for grape-seed oil, avocado oil, and argan oil.
How to choose the best heat protectant for hair?
Consider your hair type or pattern
Most heat protectants are available in spray, cream, or serum form, so pick the formula that best matches your hair type and texture. For full and bouncy curls, experts recommend using a cream-based heat protectant right out of the shower and then diffusing with a blow dryer. If you want a bounce in your blowout, apply a lightweight heat protectant spray like Moroccanoil Protect And Prevent Spray (Shop for Rs 2,340 @Tata CLiQ Luxury.) Try a heat protectant serum if you want a razor-straight finish with a lot of shine. And what if you have thick hair? As per hairstylists, a heat protectant balm may be the best option. It will give your hair a super-smooth and just the right finish.
Determine the degree of protection you require and how frequently you use heat-styling equipment
Since not all heat protectants offer the same amount of heat protection, you should examine the product label or web description for the specific degrees of protection a formula offers before purchasing. So, if you want to use your wand or flat iron at higher temperatures, such as 400 or 425 degrees, make sure your heat protectant can provide the same level of protection, if not more.
Shop the best heat protection spray here
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Heat protectants truly work to limit direct heat exposure on your hair, hence minimising heat damage. However, it cannot totally avoid heat damage and can only help to minimize it.
Answer: Natural ingredients such as coconut oil, grapeseed oil, argan oil, shea butter, and almond oil can be used to protect your hair. A few drops are all you need.
Answer: Aloe Vera is an excellent heat protector for hair. It also helps with hair growth, hair damage control, and dandruff control. Using it can also provide you with these benefits. Make an aloe vera gel spray with aloe vera gel, water, almond oil, and olive oil. Although raw aloe vera is far more effective, the gel is preferable for this spray.
Answer: Coconut oil, one of the most versatile ingredients available, works well as a natural at-home heat protectant. Because of its high smoke point of 350° F, coconut oil is ideal for use with high-heat styling equipment.
Answer: While you may not want to buy another product if you don't need it, heat protectants may make a significant impact in the health of your hair. If you don't apply a heat protectant, your hair's natural curl patterns will be changed, but it will also cause frizz and dryness. High temperatures can also cause cracks and ruptures in the cuticle, leaving the hair more vulnerable to damage in the future.
Answer: Depending on the kind of heat protectant, apply it to damp or dry hair before using hot tools such as blow dryers, curling and straightening irons. Apply the product in sections and comb through to ensure even distribution.
Answer: Many people use commercial heat protectants when their leave-in conditioner can function just as well as, if not better than, a typical heat protectant. The key is to ensure that your leave-in conditioner has heat-protective ingredients.
Answer: Yes, absolutely. You should use a heat protectant regardless of the styling tool you use to style your hair. It requires moisture to avoid becoming dry and brittle.