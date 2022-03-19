Bushy brows are just a stroke away with these 10 eyebrow growth serums

Everyone wants full and fluffy brows these days, but not everyone is naturally born with them. The fact that you may still have some bald spots left from that notorious over-tweezing trend in the ’90s and scoring those bushy brows now might be more difficult than ever. Try using one of the best eyebrow growth serums listed below to get long-term improvement and A+ arches.
What stimulates brow growth?
Eyebrow serums include nutrients and vitamins that target existing hair and hair follicles to promote hair growth and overall strength. If you want to grow your brows, you should incorporate a serum into your routine. “They can repair damage from over-tweezing, waxing, threading, and overworking of the brows as a teenager,” experts say.
Eyebrow growth and shape alter with time, particularly during hormonal changes such as pregnancy and menopause. The peptides in serums are what give them their growing power: “When amino acids are in long sequences, they create peptides, and when peptides are in long chains, they create proteins which are the building blocks of hair,” says experts
How often should you use these serums?
If you want the serum to be effective, make sure you follow a proper regime; consistency is key. It is critical that you carefully follow the instructions provided. Most brow serums also work as eyelash serum. Nothing beats a good two-in-one.
Best eyebrow growth serums for bushy brows
RevitaBrow is a favourite of many dermatologists. It contains peptides, biotin, lipids, and panthenol, which together may nourish and strengthen brow hair while minimising brittleness.
If your brows seem to be in need of some TLC, Shiseido states that it will take eight weeks to see visible results after using the Full Lash and Brow Serum. The key element, arginine, is supposed to nourish and condition hair follicles. This serum is ideal for thin or sparse brows and eyelashes.
Grandebrow is probably the first thing that comes to mind when you think about brow growth, and for good reason. This best-selling serum is effective. It’s a bit pricey, but it guarantees fuller healthier-looking brows. When using the serum, focus on the bald areas, filling in any gaps to allow the overplucked areas to grow.
This serum contains plant peptides, panthenol, cannabis sativa seed oil (aka hemp seed oil, which is high in antioxidants) and other natural ingredients to maintain hair health and enhance brow and lash condition.
This classic product will not give you bushy brows overnight, but it will boost brow density for a totally natural look. Are you fair haired? If yes, then you should absolutely try it out.
Are you looking for a product that can help you grow your brows while also styling them? Enter this brow-gel hybrid. You may use it to style your brow hair, set it in place, and improve the condition of your brows at the same time, due to the coconut oil and vitamin E.
Castor oil is a natural ingredient that has been used for centuries to promote hair growth. Coat your browns with them for a thicker appearance in a matter of weeks. If you also use it on your lashes, avoid overapplying, so it doesn’t get in your eyes.
Take brows from sparse to fuller and healthier-looking with this nutrient-rich conditioning primer. Wear as a primer to extend & enhance other brow products or wear alone to condition & smooth brows. Contains keratin & soy proteins known to help brows look thicker, healthier and fuller.
This brow-growth serum, which contains peptides and panthenol and is free of gluten, fragrance, and parabens, may be used to strengthen both brows and lashes. If you opt to use it on your lashes, you’ll be relieved to know that this oil-free product is also safe to use on lash extensions.
Peptides, panthenol, and antioxidants are used in this formula to make your brows look and feel fuller, stronger, and healthier. It’s also gentle, so contact wearers and those with sensitive eyes, this one is for you.
