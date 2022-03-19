Bushy brows are just a stroke away with these 10 eyebrow growth serums

Everyone wants full and fluffy brows these days, but not everyone is naturally born with them. The fact that you may still have some bald spots left from that notorious over-tweezing trend in the ’90s and scoring those bushy brows now might be more difficult than ever. Try using one of the best eyebrow growth serums listed below to get long-term improvement and A+ arches.

What stimulates brow growth?

Eyebrow serums include nutrients and vitamins that target existing hair and hair follicles to promote hair growth and overall strength. If you want to grow your brows, you should incorporate a serum into your routine. “They can repair damage from over-tweezing, waxing, threading, and overworking of the brows as a teenager,” experts say.

Eyebrow growth and shape alter with time, particularly during hormonal changes such as pregnancy and menopause. The peptides in serums are what give them their growing power: “When amino acids are in long sequences, they create peptides, and when peptides are in long chains, they create proteins which are the building blocks of hair,” says experts

How often should you use these serums?

If you want the serum to be effective, make sure you follow a proper regime; consistency is key. It is critical that you carefully follow the instructions provided. Most brow serums also work as eyelash serum. Nothing beats a good two-in-one.

Best eyebrow growth serums for bushy brows