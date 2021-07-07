When it comes to summer hair inspirations, the ’70s look set to ride high this season. This can be seen in the growing interest for the shag haircut — think Farrah Fawcett — which is shaping up to be the top trend of the season. Many style icons have already adopted it. Now it’s over to you.

Forget the scrunchies, ultra-high ponytails and voluminous blow-dries straight from the ’90s, as the hottest hairstyles on sandy beaches this summer will take inspiration from the ’70s. As we’ve said before, this season will be the season for quirky and eccentric looks, but also a season for casual, bohemian style. So what better decade than the ’70s to channel your need to live life to the fullest this summer? All it takes is a good pair of scissors, a small dose of audacity, and you’ll soon be sporting the cutting edge of hair trends this summer.

Shag into summer

Everyone knows the shag haircut, right? You know, that haircut that “makes a comeback” every year, as if it hadn’t been seen since the ’70s, while there’s always some designer, hairdresser, or Kim Kardashian ready to bring it up to date… Except that, for once, Kim K has nothing to do with it. And, to tell you the truth, it’s hard to imagine the reality TV star adopting this legendary cut of the ’70s.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨ ✨ (@golddustmandy)

Rather than one specific cut, the shag is more of a concept. And, dare we even whisper that, in some way, it’s like a variation on the mullet. Some might not like to admit it, but — let’s face it — the two styles aren’t exactly worlds apart. In fact, the shag cut is characterised by more fullness at the top of the head than in the lengths.

As its name suggests, the shag essentially involves shaggy, textured layers, with a chiselled, choppy look, often edging into the wilder side of styling with strands of different lengths tapered in all directions and, if possible, with waves or curls.

Bangs or not?

Make no mistake, the 2021 version of the shag haircut has nothing to do with the ultra-glamorous version of the ’70s. With a more rock ‘n’ roll vibe, it blurs gender boundaries to perfection while its forerunner was an ultra-feminine style. Moreover, while the shag can still be worn with a centre parting, keeping it classic, it’s looking especially hot with bangs — which seem to be back with a vengeance this summer.

Some have chosen to play up the style’s rock ‘n’ roll side by opting for short, or even very short, bangs, while others prefer a particularly long fringe for a slightly more glamorous style. But if you really want to rock the shag haircut that’s currently all the rage worldwide, then set your sights on curtain bangs, the style that best suits this legendary ’70s cut.

This article was published via AFP Relaxnews

Hero image: Courtesy Jena Ardell/ Getty Images; Featured image: Courtesy The Farrah Fawcett Foundation