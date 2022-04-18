9 best foot scrubs to cop for an equally divine pedicure at home

There’s a reason why you must not forget to include foot care in our skincare regimes. Prone to dead skin, blisters, calluses and dirt, our feet need equally care and attention as any other body part. Luckily, sans long and expensive (even though heavenly), we have foot scrubs.

Despite monthly pedicures, foot hygiene needs regular care. Foot scrubs exfoliate your feet and help clear away foot blemishes and dead skin, which can even cause you pain. According to a study published in the journal Functional Plant Science and Biotechnology, the key to healthy skin is daily exfoliation and hydration. Therefore, it is recommended to scrub your feet at least twice a week.

Foot scrubs are stuffed with a paste of exfoliating granules and cream that helps you get rid of dullness and dead skin. Thus, take some time out for your feet and give them a much-needed pedicure at home. We’ve rounded up a list of softening foot scrubs to revive your soles.

Get an at-home pedicure treatment with these foot scrubs