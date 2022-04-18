9 best foot scrubs to cop for an equally divine pedicure at home

There’s a reason why you must not forget to include foot care in our skincare regimes. Prone to dead skin, blisters, calluses and dirt, our feet need equally care and attention as any other body part. Luckily, sans long and expensive (even though heavenly), we have foot scrubs.
Despite monthly pedicures, foot hygiene needs regular care. Foot scrubs exfoliate your feet and help clear away foot blemishes and dead skin, which can even cause you pain. According to a study published in the journal Functional Plant Science and Biotechnology, the key to healthy skin is daily exfoliation and hydration. Therefore, it is recommended to scrub your feet at least twice a week.
Foot scrubs are stuffed with a paste of exfoliating granules and cream that helps you get rid of dullness and dead skin. Thus, take some time out for your feet and give them a much-needed pedicure at home. We’ve rounded up a list of softening foot scrubs to revive your soles.
Get an at-home pedicure treatment with these foot scrubs
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Palmer's Palmers Cocoa Butter Foot Magic Scrub
- Mistletoes Foot Exfoliation & Hydration Set
- mCaffeine Naked & Raw Dead Skin Removal Coffee Foot Scrub
- The Body Shop Peppermint Soothing Foot Scrub
- LATHER Eucalyptus Foaming Foot Scrub
- Margaret Dabbs London Exfoliating Foot Scrub
- The Nature’s Co Walnut -Mint Foot Scrub
- dr Organic Manuka Honey Foot Scrub
- Shae Lavender Hand & Foot Scrub
Palmer’s Palmers Cocoa Butter Foot Magic Scrub works as an exfoliating agent for your feet. It is loaded with the goodness of vitamin E and polishes rough, dry skin, and gives a smooth texture.
Mistletoes Foot Exfoliation & Hydration Set an overall foot treatment. The kit includes a foot scrub that removes calluses and smoothes out rough skin on the bottom of your feet, leaving your skin bright and soft.
mCaffeine foot scrub is well equipped to help you get rid of your skin’s impurities, dead cells, and dirt. This foot scrub keeps your feet feeling fresh and relaxed. With the rich aroma of pure Arabica coffee, this product relieves stress and leaves your skin with a cooling and soothing effect.
Buff your feet beautiful with The Body Shop Peppermint Soothing Foot Scrub. It refreshes your feet and clears away hard skin with exfoliating volcanic rock granules. Loaded with cooling peppermint essential oil, this foot scrub gives you silky smooth skin.
LATHER Eucalyptus Foaming Foot Scrub is rich with citrus, and essential oils. This foot scrub will leave your feet feeling baby soft and moisturised. Scented with eucalyptus, lemon, and lavender essential oils, this product helps you get a perfect at-home pedicure experience.
Never underestimate the benefit of using Margaret Dabbs London Exfoliating Foot Scrub. It brings dull, dry skin and problem feet back to life. This rich, creamy exfoliating foot scrub will buff feet to perfection. As soon as you use it you will see a visible difference.
The Nature’s Co Walnut -Mint Foot Scrub is vegan and has a soothing natural fibre. It sloughs away rough, dry & dead cells from your heels and soles. This scrub contains peppermint oil, walnut grits, nee, extract, and kokum butter, which helps moisturise your feet.
dr Organic Manuka Honey Foot Scrub is specially formulated using carefully selected organic and bioactive extracts. It contains a unique blend of volcanic lava microparticles, which can help remove calluses and dead skin cells and give your feet much-needed nourishment. It is enriched with bioactive manuka honey.
Shae Lavender Hand & Foot Scrub is a sugar scrub that gently hydrates and exfoliates your skin. It clears away dead skin gently without using any harmful chemicals. Perfect to use on hands as well as on feet, this product contains all-natural ingredients and removes rough and dry skin.
Hero image: Courtesy Pixabay; Featured image: Courtesy Freepik