facebook
Home > Beauty & Grooming > Grooming > Give you hair an extra dose of moisture with these leave-in conditioners
Give you hair an extra dose of moisture with these leave-in conditioners
Beauty & Grooming
04 Jul 2022 08:00 AM

Give you hair an extra dose of moisture with these leave-in conditioners

Anushka Narula
Give you hair an extra dose of moisture with these leave-in conditioners
Beauty & Grooming
Give you hair an extra dose of moisture with these leave-in conditioners

There’s no better way to level up your hair game than using the finest leave-in conditioner when it comes to developing a solid hair-care regimen. Unlike standard rinse-out formulas, these leave-in versions provide additional conditioning to help detangle, eliminate frizzy hair and flyaways, prevent split ends, protect against heat damage and breakage, and address a variety of other hair needs. Keep reading to know everything there is to know about leave-in conditioners and to find your pick.

Everything to know about leave-in conditioners

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Goldie Locks® (@getgoldielocks)

What is a leave-in conditioner?

After washing and conditioning the hair, a leave-in conditioner is an optional extra step. It functions similarly to shower conditioner in terms of detangling, hydrating, and heat protection. Leave-in conditioner, unlike shower conditioner, is not meant to be washed out of the hair. There are a variety of formulations available to address particular needs, so practically every hair type can benefit from using a this.

Are leave-in conditioners any good?

It is determined by the formulation. According to hairstylists, the best leave-in conditioners will enter the cuticle, seal in the water and moisture, and not feel heavy on your hair. When used correctly, any hair type may benefit from a leave-in conditioner. 

Leave-in conditioners are especially useful if you use a hairdryer, curling iron, or any other heat-based styling tool, because you should apply a heat protectant whenever you use hot tools on your hair.

Difference between a regular conditioner and leave-in conditioner

The main distinction between rinse-out and leave-in conditioners is the latter’s long-term benefits. A leave-in conditioner continues nourishing and protecting your hair all day, but a regular conditioner stops working and must be washed out to keep your hair from becoming greasy. Also, leave-in formulas are more multifunctional than their in-shower equivalents, providing a variety of specific advantages such as defining wavy hair, protecting colour-treated hair, and prepping for a blow-dry (or any kind of heat styling). 

How to apply a leave-in conditioner?

When your clean hair is damp or towel-dried, smooth it thoroughly throughout, paying special attention to the shafts and ends. Brush it through your hair with a detangling brush or comb to disperse it evenly, then leave it be—no rinsing required. If you prefer not to brush your curly hair, consider a leave-in conditioner cream that you can scrunch into your ends.

Get your hands on the best leave-in conditioner

Shop the best leave-in conditioners here

Shop the best leave-in conditioners here

Shop the best leave-in conditioners here

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: What do leave-in conditioner do?

Answer: Leave-in conditioners add extra moisture to the hair, protect it from damage, and help in detangling. They  may benefit nearly any hair type — curly or straight, natural or color-treated — but they may be especially beneficial if you have dry, damaged, or frizzy hair.

Question: Can I use leave-in conditioner daily?

Answer: Daily conditioning may appear to be beneficial to your hair, but the fact is that it can leave a lot of product behind, create nasty buildup, and cause more harm than good. To be safe, limit the use of conditioner to once or twice a week.

Question: How often should I use leave-in conditioner?

Answer: As a general rule, apply a leave-in conditioner once a week. If your hair is curly, dry, or damaged, you should use it more frequently.

Question: Should I wash out leave-in conditioner?

Answer: As the name suggests, leave-in conditioner is designed to be used without being rinsed. It's lightweight than regular conditioner since it's made with slightly different ingredients.

Question: Does leave-in conditioner help in hair regrowth?

Answer: According to the manufacturers, leave-in conditioner may encourage healthy hair growth by leaving the product on your hair longer, and it may also provide a heat protection barrier before you blow-dry. Natural or textured hair may benefit from the extra hydration provided by leave-in conditioner.

Question: Can I sleep with a leave-in conditioner on my hair?

Answer: Using a leave-in conditioner right before bedtime is the best way to maximise the product's benefits because you'll be keeping your hair out of the heat, sun, and wind!

Healthy Hair leave in conditioner hydrated hair
Anushka Narula
Anushka likes to write about fashion, beauty, and other nice things. When not bound to her keyboard, she likes to make her Pinterest boards come to life.
Fashion Beauty
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.