Give you hair an extra dose of moisture with these leave-in conditioners

There’s no better way to level up your hair game than using the finest leave-in conditioner when it comes to developing a solid hair-care regimen. Unlike standard rinse-out formulas, these leave-in versions provide additional conditioning to help detangle, eliminate frizzy hair and flyaways, prevent split ends, protect against heat damage and breakage, and address a variety of other hair needs. Keep reading to know everything there is to know about leave-in conditioners and to find your pick.

Everything to know about leave-in conditioners

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goldie Locks® (@getgoldielocks)

What is a leave-in conditioner?

After washing and conditioning the hair, a leave-in conditioner is an optional extra step. It functions similarly to shower conditioner in terms of detangling, hydrating, and heat protection. Leave-in conditioner, unlike shower conditioner, is not meant to be washed out of the hair. There are a variety of formulations available to address particular needs, so practically every hair type can benefit from using a this.

Are leave-in conditioners any good?

It is determined by the formulation. According to hairstylists, the best leave-in conditioners will enter the cuticle, seal in the water and moisture, and not feel heavy on your hair. When used correctly, any hair type may benefit from a leave-in conditioner.

Leave-in conditioners are especially useful if you use a hairdryer, curling iron, or any other heat-based styling tool, because you should apply a heat protectant whenever you use hot tools on your hair.

Difference between a regular conditioner and leave-in conditioner

The main distinction between rinse-out and leave-in conditioners is the latter’s long-term benefits. A leave-in conditioner continues nourishing and protecting your hair all day, but a regular conditioner stops working and must be washed out to keep your hair from becoming greasy. Also, leave-in formulas are more multifunctional than their in-shower equivalents, providing a variety of specific advantages such as defining wavy hair, protecting colour-treated hair, and prepping for a blow-dry (or any kind of heat styling).

How to apply a leave-in conditioner?

When your clean hair is damp or towel-dried, smooth it thoroughly throughout, paying special attention to the shafts and ends. Brush it through your hair with a detangling brush or comb to disperse it evenly, then leave it be—no rinsing required. If you prefer not to brush your curly hair, consider a leave-in conditioner cream that you can scrunch into your ends.

Get your hands on the best leave-in conditioner

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock