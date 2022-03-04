4 nifty hacks that will give you the most stunning heatless curls overnight

If heat damage is preventing you from achieving beautiful, tousled waves, don’t worry, we’ve got you! Here are the most creative hacks to achieve heatless curls.

Simple and easy hacks to get heatless curls

Individuals nowadays want to improve the texture of their hair while minimising the damage caused by styling. This has resulted in ground-breaking new technologies that do this through products that use new technology as well as everyday items that have been repurposed through sheer inventiveness. The buzz of heatless curls hacks is living proof, with social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram filled with tutorials that have received millions of views.

Are you intrigued yet unsure where to begin? We’ve done the legwork for you and compiled the most creative hacks to get heatless curls overnight.

T-shirt curls

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin Dugan Jurchak (@erinduges)

This technique, known as plopping, is best suited for people who already have curly-textured hair. It’s worth noting that its overall effect on straight hair is more subtle, so if you want prominent curls, skip this. To begin, all you’ll need is an old T-shirt (preferably silk) and some styling tools, with effects visible in thirty minutes. Those who can see themselves doing this, in the long run, might consider investing in a microfibre hair towel to speed up the hair-drying process, as it is necessary to try plopping with damp tresses.

Curls using socks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Assorted Hair (@assortedhair)

Wrap and twist sections of hair carefully around a sock before inverting it and tucking all strands into the fabric. It does, however, appear to be comfortable and provides soft, beachy waves the next morning. Many TikTok users advise using fuzzy socks to keep curls from seeming overly tight or frizzy.

Heatless curls using ribbon kit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by • Təbii buruqlar🌸 (@ssun_accessories)

Scrunchies and ribbons work together to provide a flawless hair curling experience that requires no heat at all. You wrap your hair delicately around the ribbon rod and secure it with scrunchies. To achieve the best results, leave it on overnight and unravel the next day for gorgeous, cascading heatless curls. Its headband-like design eliminates pain when lying down, and its silk material reduces the chance of frizziness or tangles.

Spiral rollers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beautikann 💄 (@beautikannshop)

As intimidating as these may look, the multitude of Amazon and Instagram reviews assures successful results. Simply slide the provided styling hook through the cotton spiral before inserting the hair. Make a note of the shape of each ‘roller’ to ensure your strands curve out in the desired direction. Keeping them on for a few hours should suffice.

Hero Image: Courtesy Pexels; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/@tarasutaria