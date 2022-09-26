Hair Botox: Everything to know about the trendy deep conditioning treatment

There seems to be almost no problem that Botox cannot solve. Botox appears to be every dermatologist’s go-to suggestion for a quick fix, whether you’re battling with wrinkles, under-eye bags, a broader jawline, or migraines. However, you may be wondering if “hair botox” also entails needles and pain. But, surprisingly, no: hair botox is a deep-conditioning treatment that softens, hydrates, and strengthens the hair without the use of needles. Read on to find out everything there is to know about this new popular trend.

What is hair botox?

Hair botox is a deep conditioning hair treatment that uses ingredients including caviar oil, antioxidants, vitamin B5, vitamin E, and collagen complex to repair damaged and broken hair strands.

Because everyone may benefit from extra moisture in their hair, all hair types are suitable candidates for hair botox. Simply inform your stylist about your daily hair routine and provide product names and—ideally—screenshots of their components list. Sounds a bit much, but if your salon’s hair-botox mix contains proteins and you already have a protein-heavy regimen (see: anti-breakage products), you risk protein overload, which can result in dry, lank, brittle, damaged hair.

Benefits of hair botox

Hair botox treatment contains caviar oil, antioxidants, B5, vitamin E, and collagen complex. Here’s how these ingredients could help your hair:

Provides hydration

In order to be healthy and breakage-free, hair need moisture and hydration, and deep-conditioning treatments, such as hair botox, are essential for hydrating strands and boosting elasticity.

Repairs damaged hair

Collagen, one of the ingredients in hair botox, is a protein, and protein, according to experts, is essential for hair that is dry, broken, brittle, or damaged due to chemical procedures and heat styling. Eating a protein-rich diet is the most beneficial, although protein may also be applied to the strands through treatments and shampoo.

Restores softness and shine

If your hair is dull, coarse, and in need of nourishing oils, this deep-conditioning treatment can help restore softness and lustre, according to experts.

Fights free radicals

Caviar oil includes vitamins, which aid in the fight against free radicals. According to experts, free radicals exist in the environment, and the body creates a natural antioxidant to combat them. However, as the body ages, its defence mechanisms weaken, and free radicals begin to damage the hair, causing oxidative stress in ageing hair (meaning it degrades or ages the hair). Botox for hair includes antioxidants, B5, and vitamin E, all of which combat free radicals.

Smoothens out strands

Hair botox may transform even the most damaged hair into smoother, fuller strands with less frizz, owing to oils that help seal the cuticle.

What’s the difference between hair botox and deep conditioner?

Hair botox (also known as professional deep-conditioning treatments) is comparable to the deep conditioner you currently use in the shower. Although it is impossible to know the exact ingredients in the salon treatment you may receive, it is almost certain to contain a protein base that is both strengthening and damage-repairing (such as keratin, soy, and wheat), as well as moisturising and sealing oils such as jojoba oil, argan oil, and macadamia oil.

So why pay for a professional salon treatment? Because it typically contains more effective versions of active ingredients, such as proteins and pH balancers, that at-home treatments do not. In addition, in a salon, your stylist will be able to personalise your treatment to the specific needs of your hair, section by section. A hairstylist will use steam, bonnet hair dryers, and red light therapy to help the treatment penetrate more deeply, something you cannot achieve at home.

Is hair botox good for your hair?

Yes, hair botox is advantageous to your hair, as are other deep-conditioning treatments, whether at home and at the salon. Most professional smoothing treatments (like as keratin or relaxers) require high heat to activate the formula, which can cause damage, but hair botox requires nothing but itself to help strengthen your hair, reduce frizz and breakage, and enhance shine.

Conclusion

Fancy stronger, shinier hair? You might enjoy the benefits of a hair botox treatment since there is no such thing as too much TLC for your hair, especially when done by a professional. If you can’t get to a salon or don’t want to spend the money, you can always incorporate a deep conditioning mask to your regimen every other week for extra smoothness and strength. Folks, you’re in for some good hair days.

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock