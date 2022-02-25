Home > Beauty & Grooming > Grooming > Give your hair routine an upgrade with these hair serums in India
25 Feb 2022 04:28 PM

Sanyukta Baijal
Despite the constant struggles of dealing with frizzy and dry hair, there’s still room for treatment. While the task-effective and time-sensitive thing that comes to mind is a haircut, it isn’t a permanent fix. For a long-term solution, you need a hair care routine that must include hair serums that suit your hair texture. These nourishment-rich products have the potential to revise your tresses and make them tangle-free.

Give your hair routine an upgrade with these 7 hair serums in India

Forest Essentials Activating Serum - Rasa

1 /7

Forest Essentials Activating Serum - Rasa

Forest Essentials Activating Serum – Rasa is a hydrating blend of active botanicals and restore balance. It deeply hydrates the skin, smoothens the texture, rejuvenates skin cells, brightens your skin and also leaves it buoyant and radiant.

 

Forest Essentials Activating Serum - Rasa
Rs 3,175
Shop Here
Rs 3,175
Shop Here
The Body Shop Grapeseed Hair Serum

2 /7

The Body Shop Grapeseed Hair Serum

The Body Shop Grapeseed Hair Serum is best suited for the ones who have dull and frizzy hair during this season. Also, this hair serum is rich in natural grapeseed and sesame seed oil, which can be easily washed off with water.

The Body Shop Grapeseed Hair Serum
Rs 836
Shop Here
Rs 836
Shop Here
Kerastase Elixir Ultime Oleo Complex Serum 3.4Oz

3 /7

Kerastase Elixir Ultime Oleo Complex Serum 3.4Oz

Kerastase Elixir Ultime Oleo Complex Serum 3.4Oz is an exceptional combination of camellia, Argon, maize and praecox oils. This nourishes your hair and enhances them to the core. This hair serum also leaves your hair soft, supple and light at the end. 

 

Kerastase Elixir Ultime Oleo Complex Serum 3.4Oz
Rs 4,600
Shop Here
Rs 4,600
Shop Here
John Frieda Frizz Ease Red Original Serum

4 /7

John Frieda Frizz Ease Red Original Serum

John Frieda Frizz Ease Red Original Serum is an award-winning hair serum that transforms your hair from frizzy to smooth. This anti-frizz serum not only protects each strand against the onset of frizz but also smoothes, hydrates and provides heat protection.

 

John Frieda Frizz Ease Red Original Serum
Rs 999
Shop Here
Rs 999
Shop Here
L'Oreal Professionnel Absolut Repair Oil 10-In-1 Multi-benefit Leave In Hair Serum, Serie Expert

5 /7

L'Oreal Professionnel Absolut Repair Oil 10-In-1 Multi-benefit Leave In Hair Serum, Serie Expert

If you’re looking for instantly resurfaced and repaired hair, then L’Oreal Professionnel Absolut Repair Oil 10-In-1 Multi-benefit Leave-In Hair Serum, Serie Expert is the thing for you. This hair serum is best suited for damaged hair that nourishes them and makes them smooth.

L'Oreal Professionnel Absolut Repair Oil 10-In-1 Multi-benefit Leave In Hair Serum, Serie Expert
Rs 1,200
Shop Here
Rs 1,200
Shop Here
The Earth Collective Hair Density Tonic - Hair Growth & Anti-Hair fall Serum

6 /7

The Earth Collective Hair Density Tonic - Hair Growth & Anti-Hair fall Serum

The Earth Collective Hair Density Tonic is the go-to option for hair loss that can happen due to cellular, hormonal or genetic reasons. This hair serum is a healing solution for your scalp and hair. Its bioactive ingredients make hair fuller, thicker and healthier over time by effectively working deep at the roots.

 

 

The Earth Collective Hair Density Tonic - Hair Growth & Anti-Hair fall Serum
Rs 4,350
Shop Here
Rs 4,350
Shop Here
Cadiveu Brasil Cacau Gradual Smooth Serum

7 /7

Cadiveu Brasil Cacau Gradual Smooth Serum

Cadiveu Brasil Cacau Gradual Smooth Serum provides an instant straight hair effect. This hair serum comes with long-lasting frizz control and seals the cuticles. It reduces the blow drying time as you may not even need heating tools for your air anymore.

Hero image: courtesy file image; Featured image: courtesy Unsplash

 

Cadiveu Brasil Cacau Gradual Smooth Serum
Rs 2,100
Shop Here
Rs 2,100
Shop Here
Sanyukta Baijal
Apart from scrunched up paper with recycled aspirations, Sanyukta is also a writer. When not reading or scribbling, she loves playing copious amounts of video games and watch tons of films.

