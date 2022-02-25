Give your hair routine an upgrade with these hair serums in India

Despite the constant struggles of dealing with frizzy and dry hair, there’s still room for treatment. While the task-effective and time-sensitive thing that comes to mind is a haircut, it isn’t a permanent fix. For a long-term solution, you need a hair care routine that must include hair serums that suit your hair texture. These nourishment-rich products have the potential to revise your tresses and make them tangle-free.
Give your hair routine an upgrade with these 7 hair serums in India
- Forest Essentials Activating Serum - Rasa
- The Body Shop Grapeseed Hair Serum
- Kerastase Elixir Ultime Oleo Complex Serum 3.4Oz
- John Frieda Frizz Ease Red Original Serum
- L'Oreal Professionnel Absolut Repair Oil 10-In-1 Multi-benefit Leave In Hair Serum, Serie Expert
- The Earth Collective Hair Density Tonic - Hair Growth & Anti-Hair fall Serum
- Cadiveu Brasil Cacau Gradual Smooth Serum
Forest Essentials Activating Serum – Rasa is a hydrating blend of active botanicals and restore balance. It deeply hydrates the skin, smoothens the texture, rejuvenates skin cells, brightens your skin and also leaves it buoyant and radiant.
The Body Shop Grapeseed Hair Serum is best suited for the ones who have dull and frizzy hair during this season. Also, this hair serum is rich in natural grapeseed and sesame seed oil, which can be easily washed off with water.
Kerastase Elixir Ultime Oleo Complex Serum 3.4Oz is an exceptional combination of camellia, Argon, maize and praecox oils. This nourishes your hair and enhances them to the core. This hair serum also leaves your hair soft, supple and light at the end.
John Frieda Frizz Ease Red Original Serum is an award-winning hair serum that transforms your hair from frizzy to smooth. This anti-frizz serum not only protects each strand against the onset of frizz but also smoothes, hydrates and provides heat protection.
If you’re looking for instantly resurfaced and repaired hair, then L’Oreal Professionnel Absolut Repair Oil 10-In-1 Multi-benefit Leave-In Hair Serum, Serie Expert is the thing for you. This hair serum is best suited for damaged hair that nourishes them and makes them smooth.
The Earth Collective Hair Density Tonic is the go-to option for hair loss that can happen due to cellular, hormonal or genetic reasons. This hair serum is a healing solution for your scalp and hair. Its bioactive ingredients make hair fuller, thicker and healthier over time by effectively working deep at the roots.
Cadiveu Brasil Cacau Gradual Smooth Serum provides an instant straight hair effect. This hair serum comes with long-lasting frizz control and seals the cuticles. It reduces the blow drying time as you may not even need heating tools for your air anymore.
