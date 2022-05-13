Hairbrush guide 101: Which one is the best for your hair type?

Brushing your hair may seem like a no-brainer, but each of the shapes and sizes on display at the beauty store’s hairbrush section has a purpose for various hair types and styles. While it may be tempting to buy whichever brush is on sale, if you have stressed-out strands, your hairbrush might be to blame. Continue reading to learn more.

Are you using the right hairbrush?

Brushes do not have the same descriptive labelling as shampoo and conditioner bottles, so how can you tell which one is best for your hair? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! Browse our comprehensive guide on selecting the best brush for your hair type.

Paddle Brush

The paddle brush is popular because of its ability to glide through your hair while blow-drying or brushing in general. Its flat, wide, rectangular surface not only allows the brush to move with you but also delivers exceptionally smooth results without disrupting the natural pattern of wavy and curly hair. To get pin-straight locks, prep the hair with the paddle brush and follow with the flat iron.

Keep in mind that paddle brushes come in a variety of bristle types. For thick hair types, choose a brush with sturdier bristles, such as nylon or synthetic, that can flow easily through textured tresses.

Detangling Hairbrush

When hair is wet, it is at its most fragile stage. So, to avoid breakage, use a brush that is particularly designed to untangle knots. Detangling brushes are often built with flexible bristles that may quickly and gently release stubborn knots without causing hair damage.

Tail Comb

A tail comb is an excellent tool for fine-tuning hairstyles and dealing with small sections of hair. This comb’s narrow teeth are ideal for making sharp parts and sections, whether you wish for a centre, side, or zig-zag style. It’s also great for backcombing and teasing hair to add volume, as well as changing the style of a ponytail or updo from within the hair without destroying it. The best part is that this brush is suitable for all hair types.

Wide Tooth Comb

Because wet hair is more prone to breakage, this is the best tool to use while brushing it. If you don’t currently have a wide-tooth comb, here’s why you should: The wide-tooth comb is ideal for combing out wet hair and distributing leave-in hair treatment. If you wash at night, brush the comb through your hair lightly and secure your hair in a loose bun to avoid waking up with morning tangles.

Teasing Brush

The boar bristle brush is ideal for creating high-shine celebrity waves. Although the boar bristles may not appear to be the most gentle on the scalp, they are meant to smoothly glide through the hair (like the paddle brush) without snagging or tugging on roots, making it the go-to brush for ladies with fine hair. Because of its ability to evenly distribute natural oils from the scalp through the hair, you can also use the boar bristle brush after heat styling.

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock