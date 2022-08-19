Hairstylist to the stars, Florian Hurel on the mane trends for 2022

As one of the most sought-after hairstylists and makeup artists in Bollywood, Florian Hurel is a name to know and remember. We talk to him about his hacks for taming celebrity manes and hair trends for 2022.

Florian Hurl has been doing the tresses of gorgeous Bollywood stars such as Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Janhavi Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and more. The French hairdresser and make-up artist, Florian Hurel has been working in the field since he was 16 years old and has carved a niche for himself in the industry with his minimalistic style. From fashion, film, editorial and entertainment, he now has the pick of the choicest of projects. As the global ambassador for hair giants, Schwarzkopf Professional he has his pulse on the hair trends that he shares with us in this tête-à-tête.

What’s your definition of beauty?

To me, beauty is skin deep. People who are happy, confident and kind are beautiful.

What is your morning skin-care routine?

Hydration is extremely important and I try to incorporate that into my daily routine – be it skincare or haircare. I consciously choose products that hydrate my skin and scalp.

What is your go-to shampoo/conditioner combination?

The Fibre Clinix range by Schwarzkopf Professional is a game changer! An Advanced Repair Blow Dry Service, the Fibre Clinix treatment is a bond repair technology that simultaneously repairs and restores the inner and outer structure of your hair, bringing hair fibre back to its virgin and healthy state. Developed with Skincare inspired active ingredients, each Fibre Clinix in-salon booster targets different hair needs like hair strengthening, hydration, vibrancy, volume & more. What’s more, the in-salon repair can be prolonged with a hyper-customised homecare regimen to maintain salon-like results at home.

What is your most relied-on hairstyling product and/or tool?

The OSiS+ range by Schwarzkopf Professional is hands down my go-to. This range offers versatile styling products, tailored to specific hair type, structure and desired results; it enables me as a professional, to create individual signature styles for my clients. From Prep to Style, to Texture to Finish products, OSiS+ equips me to create endless looks.

What is a game-changing tip for skin or hair? How did you start working with celebrities?

Perhaps, my passion to follow what I always wanted to do led me to work with celebrities. Like with skincare, it is also important to customise products for your hair and use only those products that suit your hair type and concerns.

What is the difference between styling hair for television and movies versus everyday wear?

It totally depends on the requirement and the occasion. For example, for TV/Film shoots the hair is done keeping a certain character in mind. For consistency of the character, the styles have to somewhat be consistent too. Plus products are used keeping in mind the length of a certain shot. For everyday wear, I would say, the use of styling products would be comparatively a lot less.

What are the biggest challenges of managing hair and makeup for celebrities?

Keeping everything minimal and using the right products solves everything. It is also important to choose the right formulation according to the hair type/ skin of the celebrity. A product that suits one may not suit someone else, I believe in understanding the needs of the celebrity I work with and always ensuring I share references with them before taking it ahead.

The biggest hair trends of 2022?

This year’s trend surrounds themes of Escapism, Art & Craftsmanship and Individualism. From earthen palettes to vibrant & bold creativity and powerful statements. Hairstyles revolve around natural lived-in textures to seamlessly crafted hair to downright graphic shapes. While the hair colour trends centre around the earthen tones derived from nature, clays and sands through to the dusky hues of sundown. Alternatively bold and artful colours to monochromes & artificially enhanced shades. These dominate the colour choices in line with the trends. With the Schwarzkopf Professional Igora Royal palette, it is possible to achieve the most creative and customized transformations matched to the global trends be that natural hues to bold & vibrant fashion tones. Achieve versatile and effortless styling with the Schwarzkopf Professional OSiS+ range, be that soft lived-in texture to messy buns to sleek shapes.

All Images: Courtesy Florian Hurel Instagram.