Castor oil: Know all about the miracle oil that comes with several health benefits

Think dry hair, damaged hair, frizzy hair — and one may suggest you to try castor oil for better hair health. Because of its many benefits, castor oil is a very popular ingredient in natural hair care products. Even when it comes to home remedies, you will always find this ingredient at the top of the list. The nutrient-rich oil works its magic on the hair, providing you with suitable results every time. However, many are not aware that this magic oil has many more benefits than just making sure your hair look good.

When it comes to hair care, castor oil helps in hydrating and moisturising the hair. It also provides shine and keeps the scalp clean. Its antibacterial and antifungal properties keep the hair safe from dandruff and other such hair problems. The pale yellow oil is also very rich in Vitamin E, which is very beneficial for hair growth. Simply put, castor oil is the king of hair care. But did you know that it provides a number of medicinal, industrial, and pharmaceutical benefits as well?

Castor oil is a useful and inexpensive way to take care of many skin related problems, arthritis, and several other common ailments. The thick, odourless oil is a rich source of ricinoleic acid and several other fatty acids that are beneficial for us. It also seems to have anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, moisturising properties that make it a multipurpose oil. Let’s take a look at how this natural oil can be used in different ways.

Benefits of castor oil that you may not know

The nutrient-rich vegetable oil is made by extracting oil from the seeds of the Ricinus communis plant. The oil and its derivatives are often used in the manufacturing of soaps, lubricants, hydraulic and brake fluids, paints, dyes, nylon, and perfumes.

Benefits of castor oil on the face

The oil is very good for the skin and is also a very economical alternative. Its antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties help reduce acne. The ricinoleic acid-rich oil also prevents the growth of the bacteria that cause acne. Since it is also rich in fatty acids, the oil can aid smoothness and softness, and also promote the growth of healthy skin tissue. If you have sensitive skin, then you can include castor oil in your routine for better skin health. The low comedogenic score of castor oil assures that you have no clogged pores. The risk of developing blackheads becomes less as well.

Benefits of castor oil on the skin

Its anti-inflammatory properties are useful for treating irritated skin. You may not have to worry about any bacterial skin infections as well. The high content of triglycerides in this oil ensures a healthy treatment of dry skin and the removal of dirt. The oil also has humectant properties. This helps it to draw moisture from the air into the skin, keeping it hydrated all the time.

It acts as a powerful laxative

Perhaps one of the most useful benefits of castor oil is that it acts as a natural laxative. It provides better movement of the muscles that thrust material through the intestines. Using the nutrient-rich vegetable oil means a clean bowel system. If you are constipated, you can take a couple of drops of castor oil for relief. The ricinoleic acid in the oil stimulates a strong laxative effect. It can also help with problems like abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea.

Castor oil may promote wound healing

Another great benefit of castor oil is that it aids wound healing. Applying it on a cut creates a moist environment which promotes healing. It also prevents open sores from drying out. The ricinoleic acid in the oil has anti-inflammatory and pain-reducing properties.

Castor oil acts as a natural arthritis remedy

The natural oil works well as a massage oil for arthritic joints, sore muscles, and inflammation of nerves. Its anti-inflammatory properties provide relief to the affected areas in no time. Just massage a little bit of castor oil on the joints and leave it overnight for good results.

Side effects of the oil

While this medicinal oil has a range of promising properties, anything in access can prove to be harmful. Skin irritation and rashes are very common side effects of using this oil. The oil, which is very beneficial for constipation, may cause GI side effects and dizziness. Excess use of the oil can aid acid-base imbalances as well.

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock