Here’s a curated list of the 17 best beauty hampers for your Valentine

The day of love is around the corner, and the pressure to confess love is at its peak. And if you’re clueless about what to get your loved one, there’s some good news! We’re playing cupid this year by rounding together some of the best Valentine’s Day beauty gift hampers.
Beauty gifts for Valentine’s Day 2022
If you’re searching for a luxurious gift box to gift, The Earth Collective has curated creative gift boxes for every hair problem. The Moisture Collective, the ultra-conditioning box, was conceived specifically as a 5-step routine for those who appreciate a good pampering session. It consists of Damage Control Hair Mask, which has a creamy consistency that deeply nourishes damaged hair, Dry and Damaged Hair Cleanser and Conditioner, The Scalp Tonic, a wonder-worker that helps restore moisture while serving as a toner for your hair, and Anti-frizz Hair Serum to bring back that shine and glow to your locks.
The Body Shop presents an embracing range of carefully crafted gift packs, in its impressive range of skincare, body care, hair care, bath and body, makeup and fragrances. Their Soak & Slather Berry Bath Set consists of Strawberry Body Yogurt (200ml), Berry Bath Blend (250ml), and a Bath accessory. You can also customise the hamper at the store and even online. These gift hampers will surely make your special one jump with joy.
For people that keep us guessing how they stay forever young, the Urban Rani Gift Set is the most appropriate gifting choice. The Serum and Youth Preserve Cream make for an ideal rejuvenating skincare routine, working their ethereal magic and letting you rest. The products are suitable for all skin types and are 100% vegan and cruelty-free. They provide a plethora of other gifting options to pick from.
The Bakery range of BrownSkin beauty is perfect to gift your loved ones. With magical ingredients like Honey, Vanilla and Cinnamon, you or your loved one will have an easy yet super moisturising skin routine. The skincare set consists of Brown Bakery Serum, Scrub, Face & Body Lotion Set. This set includes all specially hand-picked bestsellers to heal, nourish and energise! Also, make your gifting set unique this holiday season with some skincare treats!
Prebiotic Skincare products range from iORA helps with salon-like grooming treatments from the safety and comfort of your home. The prebiotic skincare range of products is holistic, healthy and natural. This product range promises you a balanced microbiome and a reversal of the experienced skin damage. The best part is, it is free from Sulfates, Parabens, Artificial Preservatives & Colours.
Swish Town’s Love Bathing Gift Set is a box full of romance and rejuvenation and is the perfect gift for your favourite person! Sit back and relax with the calm blend of rosemary and elderflower… with a warm hug of Vanilla and Sandalwood. It includes Rosemary & Elderflower Shower Gel (250 ml) and Vanilla & Sandalwood Shower Gel (250 ml).
Men’s Hamper from Anahata is a specially curated hamper that will leave you feeling fresh all day. It consists of 4 products: Orange & Lemon zest Soap, Exfoliating Coffee soap, Vanilla & Coffee Lip Balm and Sundara Face cream. The soaps are handcrafted with freshly made ingredients and make for a soothing bathing experience. The Sundara face cream hydrates the skin and restores the natural balance of oils in the face, while the vanilla and coffee lip balm is the perfect finishing touch to your morning skincare routine. They have many more options available.
Vanity Wagon offers only toxin-free and natural beauty products. They have curated The Love’22 Edit February Bellebox which consists of 4 full-sized skincare products (Pulp Date Night Prep Superfood Facemask, Plum Grape Seed & Sea Buckthorn Nutri-Plenish Face Mist, Face Rituals Mini Rose Quartz Roller and Suganda Pure Squalane) and 2 samples (Ilana Lights Out and Har Koi Sunscreen) to indulge in self-pampering this Valentine‘s Day.
Get cheeky with Ilana’s 2 beetroot pigmented tints kit. This kit is ideal if you want to add light pink health and a glow of colour to your skin. The best part about these products are their beet lip and cheek tint are made with the goodness of beet juice. Whether a dinner date, brunch with the girls or a hectic day at work, this beetroot lip and cheek stain is perfect for all occasions!
This Valentine’s day, show your man that you love his beard as much as you love him by gifting him an exquisite beard grooming kit filled with the goodness of natural products for uninterrupted beard growth and flawless grooming. The Face & Beard Wash gently cleanses the skin & beard. The Cedarwood Beard Oil nourishes the beard hair follicles from deep within to strengthen & add shine. The Beard Softener Balm softens wayward whiskers & detangles the beard. The Beard Comb helps shape & style your beard anytime, anywhere.
Bath and Body Works’ Japanese Cherry Blossom gift box set is packed with so much holiday cheer. It includes Ultra Shea Body Cream (8 oz), Fine Fragrance Mist (8 fl oz) & Shower Gel (10 fl oz) arranged in an easel-style gift box with a coordinating ribbon.
Meraki Lanes Luxurious Spa Set nourishes and protects skin from the environmental stress. You will experience the benefits of aromatherapy and beauty regime using natural and earthy skincare products infused with herbs and essential oils.
The red heart-shaped box with a beautiful red ribbon contains Strawberry Shower Gel With Skin Conditioners (200 ml), Strawberry Natural Moisturizing Body Lotion, Hydrating Skin Booster, Calming, Rose Geranium Cold-Pressed Body Massage Oil, Aroma Diffuser, Rose Potpourri, Rose Diffuser Oil, Bath Puff, 2-T Lights.
This Valentine’s Day, pamper your man with The Man Company’s Ultimate Grooming Kit which consists of Trimmer, Skin Brightening Cream, Charcoal Body Wash, EDT Black, Face Wash, Shampoo, Blackberry Pouch Case, EDP Amour and a Wallet.
This Valentine’s Day, pamper you girl with Victoria’s Secret’s exclusive Love Gift Set, which includes Love EDP (50ml), Love Lotion (100ml), Love Body Wash (100ml) and Love EDP (7.3ml).