Smile away with these 5 DIY remedies to whiten your teeth at home

One of the best things to wear is your smile, so don’t let tainted yellow teeth stain your confidence. If you aspire for a brighter denture naturally, then you are on the right page. We’re here with a few DIY remedies to help you achieve whitened teeth.

What causes yellow teeth?

Discolouration of your teeth can happen for multiple reasons, like food choices. Beverages like coffee, tea, red wine can cause yellowness. Apart from that, if you have a habit of smoking or not taking care of your oral hygiene, this issue can rear its head quite easily. There are other factors like ageing, medications, genetics that erode the beauty of your teeth. However, fret not, we’ve curated a list of a few super-effective home remedies if your pearl whites are not so white.

Home remedies for sparkling white teeth

Try baking soda

Sodium Bicarbonate aka Baking soda is the first and foremost ingredient if you have a stained set of teeth. According to a study published in The Journal of the American Dental Association, baking soda works wonders in getting rid of stained and yellow teeth and making your pearl whites white again.

How to use

Mix a few drops of water in a tsp of baking soda till it forms a paste.

Now brush your teeth with the paste for 2 minutes.

Rinse your mouth post the procedure.

Repeat the process twice per day for the best results.

Use apple cider vinegar

Apple Cider Vinegar is one of the most common ingredients found in the pantry of every Indian household. This magical ingredient possesses bleaching properties and comes with multiple uses. It also works miraculously on brightening your teeth. Here’s what you need to do!

How to use

Mix 1-2 tbsp of apple cider vinegar in a cup of water.

Swish the mixture in your mouth for 1 minute.

Now rinse your mouth with plain water.

Repeat the process before brushing your teeth daily.

Trust oil pulling

Oil pulling is an ancient practice that includes swishing edible oil in your mouth. The process helps get rid of impurities, cavities, et cetera. Although it is usually performed with mustard oil, in this case, coconut oil can be a good fit too. This oil is loaded with multiple dental advantages, it reduces plaque formation and gives you whiter teeth.

How to use

Take a tsp of virgin coconut oil and swish it in your mouth for as long as 10 good minutes.

Make sure not to swallow the oil and once you’re done, spit it out.

Now rinse your mouth with plain water.

Later have a glass of normal water on it before brushing your teeth.

Perform the process daily for best results.

Activated charcoal

Activated charcoal has been a buzzword in a lot of teeth whitening toothpaste. It is said that this ingredient helps in the removal of stains and yellowness from your teeth. Also, activated charcoal plays a major role in getting rid of harmful bacteria in your mouth which results in a fresh smell.

How to use

Put some activated charcoal in powdered form on your finger or toothpaste.

Now gently brush your teeth in a circular motion for two minutes.

Rinse your mouth.

Note: Use activated charcoal on your teeth and gums gently as it can be abrasive.

Try fruit peels

Fruit peels can also brighten your smile. Yes, it is believed that peels of fruits that contain citric acid like orange, lemon and banana can help you get rid of yellowness from your pearl whites. These fruit peels even possess antibacterial properties which reduce the bacteria in your mouth.

How to use

Brush or scrub your teeth with banana, orange or lemon peel.

Leave it as it is for 1-2 minutes.

Now brush your teeth normally with toothpaste.

And rinse your mouth with normal water.

Repeat this process daily for the best results.

