Simple and effective home remedies to treat razor burns and bumps

If shaving is your method of choice to remove body hair growth, it’s time to get serious about eliminating those razor burns. Nobody likes the itchy red bumps or ingrown hair that come after the act, regardless of how much body hair you choose to remove. Fortunately, there are remedies available in your kitchen. So, whether you have razor burns and bumps on your legs, armpits, or anywhere else, these home remedies will help treat them.

Home remedies for treating and preventing razor burns and bumps

A proper shaving routine is the first step toward avoiding discomfort. Dermatologists recommend exfoliating with a washcloth or body scrub before shaving, using a sharp razor, and allowing your gel or cream to sit on the skin for 10-12 minutes before shaving. After shaving, use an antiseptic/antibacterial cleanser or soap to clean the region and then rinse with cold water.

What causes razor burns?

Razor burns may be caused by a variety of factors, according to dermatologists. Shaving without lubricant, shaving with an old or clogged razor, shaving in the incorrect direction, shaving too fast, shaving with dull blades. Razor burns and other types of post-hair removal irritation are more common in “tricky” areas with thicker hairs, such as the bikini line or underarms.

Read on to know about the best expert-approved home remedies for relieving your skin after shaving.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera has anti-inflammatory and soothing properties that can help calm irritated skin. It instantly soothes the skin and cures the burn. Apply some aloe vera gel or fresh aloe vera to your skin and allow it to absorb into your skin.

Oatmeal Bath

Aside from being incredibly moisturising, oatmeal is also recognised for its ability to soothe and relax irritated skin. Oatmeal’s starch and beta-glucan are both protective and hydrating. Oatmeal also includes phenols, which have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. ” You may soak in an oatmeal bath or make a paste with plain yoghurt and honey.” Yoghurt’s probiotics may help to rebuild the skin’s protective layer and enhance moisture.

In a mixing bowl, combine equal parts ground oats and plain yoghurt. After that, stir in one teaspoon of honey. Apply the paste to the afflicted region and allow it to dry for 30 minutes. Wash the paste off with warm water. You may repeat this process twice a day for three days, depending on the intensity of the burn.

Tea Tree Oil and Olive Oil

Tea tree oil has antiseptic, anti-inflammatory, and antibacterial characteristics, whilst olive oil is high in fatty acids, which may help soothe the skin. To ensure that the tea tree oil does not cause more discomfort, we recommend performing a patch test.

Combine one tablespoon of olive oil and five drops of tea tree oil. Apply the mixture to the affected region using a cotton ball. Allow it to sit for 15 minutes before rinsing with lukewarm water.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is said to have anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, which help to relieve itchy, irritated skin. Using Apple cider vinegar after shaving has a number of benefits. Shaving can cause micro-cuts and skin irritation, which can be alleviated by acetic acid, which is present in apple cider vinegar. Furthermore, it includes citric acid, an alpha hydroxy acid. This may enhance cell turnover and help in the removal of ingrown hairs.

Dab a cotton ball in the solution after mixing equal parts apple cider vinegar and water. Allow the vinegar to dry naturally on the afflicted area.

Note: apple cider vinegar and citric acid can be quite irritating post-shave, especially near the bikini line, and you can get chemical burns from these ingredients. Before applying to the whole region, we recommend doing a patch test. If you notice any burning or stinging, wash it off right away. Those with sensitive skin should avoid using this method entirely.

Cucumber and Milk

Cucumbers not only have a cooling effect, but they also contain vitamin C, which helps in skin restoration. Milk’s fat and protein content may help to calm the skin. This combination may be able to give moisture and a cooling effect to relieve razor burn inflamed skin.

Peel one cucumber and combine it with 1/4 cup milk in a blender. Refrigerate the purée for 10 minutes before applying it to the affected region. Let it sit for 10 minutes on the affected region before rinsing with lukewarm water.

