How to treat split ends without chopping off all of your hair

Split ends preventing you from achieving the long, luscious lengths you’ve always desired? We feel you. Read on because it’s time to bid farewell to those frazzled strands.

That glorious moment of bouncy, split-end-free hair after a trim is a dream. But, like all fantasies, this moment comes to an end, no matter how hard we try to relish it. Split ends are unavoidable no matter how well you condition your mane, partly due to heat tools, brushing, colouring, and, well, living life. There are, however, ways to treat them so that they are less prominent in between trims. The best part? You don’t even have to go to a salon.

So, in an effort to completely prevent split ends, we enlisted some tips, because who doesn’t want hair worthy of a shampoo commercial?

Everything you need to know about getting rid of split ends

What are split ends?

Split ends are caused by the fraying or separating of the hair strand into two or more fragments, according to experts. This is due to follicular damage induced by excessive stress, which is either chemical (colouring or perms) or mechanical (e.g. styling tools)

What causes split ends?

Split ends are induced by a variety of factors which include:

Mechanical damage is caused by excessive brushing, harsh drying, and allowing your hair to touch against abrasive textiles.

Colouring, chemical treatments such as perms and relaxers (particularly when done incorrectly), and heat – in the form of straighteners and blow dryers.

All of these factors harm the cuticle on the hair shaft, and when more cuticle layers are lost, the hair becomes weak, splits, and frays.

How to prevent split ends?

If you have split ends, the temperature controls on your hair straightener and curling iron are crucial. The higher the temperature, the more damage is done, and not everyone need 450 degrees to see results. Experts recommend lowering the temperature of your hot tool to 285 degrees and seeing whether it will do the job.

If not, gradually raise the heat until you get the desired outcomes. Experts advice for straightening your hair at a lower temperature? Make use of smaller sections. It may take a little longer, but if you can keep the heat below 350 degrees, you can say goodbye to split ends.

Partially air-dry your hair

The very first stages in our haircare routine might have an impact on the health of our ends. Rough drying includes the use of heat, which can dry up strands and cause splitting. If you truly want to protect your hair, experts recommend air drying until the strands are 50-80% dry before using a hairdryer to shape and smooth the cuticles.

Use a detangling brush or wide-tooth comb

Experts recommend using a wide-tooth comb to begin, noting that it’s also necessary to begin from the bottom of the hair and work your way up, otherwise you’ll be dragging the knots into one spot. There is no harm in sectioning your hair and taking your time. Because the hair is most flexible and susceptible while damp, you don’t need to apply pressure or brush vigorously. Tangle teasers are great for all hair lengths since the grip keeps them from slipping out of your hands.

Use a microfibre towel

Hair ‘plopping’ was never just a passing fad. While it has acquired popularity in the curl community, it is also a great strategy to avoid excessively roughing up your hair cuticles regardless of hair type. To use it, rub your hair with a Microfibre towel and wrap it around your head to dry. The material not only absorbs moisture quickly, but it is also softer than a regular towel, which will assist to prevent split ends in the long term.

Don’t pick at your split ends

“Don’t pick,” is great advice that applies to many aspects of beauty, including the split end you’re holding. Picking, peeling, ripping, or tearing are not acceptable replacements for hair trims, so if you’re attempting to grow your hair long and believe you can skip the salon, reconsider.

Experts say that when you snap the ends of your hair, you’re using friction to scrape the cuticle as well as force to break the ends. When you stretch and break off the split end, you’re essentially laying the red carpet for future split ends at a shorter length.

Deep-condition your damaged ends thoroughly

Try an at-home hair mask to replace lost nutrients in dry, damaged hair if you don’t want to spend a lot of money on new styling products. Many professionals swear by coconut oil masks, which make hair lustrous and silky after only one application. But ensure to thoroughly cleanse the product before doing heat styling.

Do have ‘micro’ trims

When it comes to having a trim, there is a sweet spot. If you’re afraid of losing length, you can go to your hairdresser more frequently for smaller trims. Hair stylists can trim hair cleverly by using minimal layering, a method that makes the hair look longer while removing the bulk of split ends.

If you’re feeling bold, try ‘hair dusting,’ a DIY technique that involves twisting dry strands of hair and pushing up the tips to reveal split ends. Simply snip away any hair that has split in two using hairdressing scissors.

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock