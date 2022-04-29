Invest in these 10 hair straighteners to achieve picture-perfect sleek strands

facebook
29 Apr 2022 05:12 PM

Anushka Narula
Whether you like sporting smooth, straight hair all the time or only whip out your styling tools for that rare important occasion, having the right tools of the trade is vital. We’ve scoured the market to present you with the cream of the crop of all hair straighteners, complete with quality features and a wide range of price points.

Hair straighteners are fairly simple, but a few key features can make a significant difference in performance. You can accommodate style and hair texture with a range of heat settings. Always opt for a lightweight body, as it is more comfortable, as well as dual-voltage flexibility which makes your flat-iron travel-ready.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Negin Mirsalehi (@negin_mirsalehi)

From luxurious flat irons that call for big bucks to affordable hair straighteners that are a wise investment, there’s an option out there that will give you the scorch-free, sleek look you desire. We’ve compiled a list of our favourite hair straighteners, which include options that heat quickly, multi-taskers that can also be used to make waves, and more.

Cop these hair straighteners for the sleek look of your dreams

Jump To / Table of Contents

Dyson Corrale Straightener

1 /10

Dyson Corrale Straightener

This Dyson hair straightener is for you if you often straighten your hair and are willing to invest in something that’s high quality. The Corrale is getting a lot of positive feedback! The cordless straightener has intelligent heat control and changes its temperature according on your hair’s length, thickness, and texture. What also sets the Dyson apart from the other flat irons on this list is the use of flexible copper plates that shape and gather hair, allowing you to style with less heat and pressure on the hair strands.

Price:
Rs 40,982
shop here
GHD Platinum+ Styler 1-Inch Flat Iron

2 /10

GHD Platinum+ Styler 1-Inch Flat Iron

Their professional range of hair straighteners are the perfect addition to your styling essentials, whether you’re after big, bouncy curls, loose, beachy waves or a sleek, poker-straight finish. The ghd platinum+ is their SMART hair straightener and uses predictive ultra-zone technology to recognise the thickness of the hair and styling speed, as well as monitoring the temperature 250 times per second to keep the plates at the optimum heat. With a rounded barrel for easy curling and waves, achieve healthy, glossy hair in just one stroke.

Price:
Rs 22,914
shop here
Remington Ceramic Straight S3500

3 /10

Remington Ceramic Straight S3500

Remington’s Ceramic Straightener is among the most affordable straighteners in this list, featuring an ingenious twist dial temperature control that makes switching between eight varied heat settings a snap. The floating plates, which are suitable for all hair types, allow for superior hair alignment. There’s a 15-second heat-up period, and one swipe effectively straightens hair.

Price:
Rs 4,895
shop here
L'Oreal Professionnel Steampod

4 /10

L'Oreal Professionnel Steampod

Designed to give you beautifully sleek and manageable tresses, this Professionnel Steampod is an new innovative hair styling invention from L’Oreal that can be used to create a variety of finishes, from smooth and supple looks to soft, tumbling waves. The continuous steam pressure of this unique tool, combined with its anodized ceramic plates, straightens and smooths the hair to leave it feeling smooth and looking glossy.

 

Price:
Rs 15,345
shop here
Ikonic ProTitanium Black Shine Hair Straightner

5 /10

Ikonic ProTitanium Black Shine Hair Straightner

Smoothen your strands quickly with the Ikonic’s Slim Titanium Shine hair straightening machine that has floating plates for styling longer, thicker hair. This hair straightener is ultra-fast, heats up with instant recovery, and is primed with a one-hour auto shut-off function and professional PTC and dual ceramic heaters.

Price:
Rs 7,000
shop here
Bio:Ionic One Pass 1.5 INCH Straightening Iron

6 /10

Bio:Ionic One Pass 1.5 INCH Straightening Iron

Bio:Ionic have transformed the realm of heat styling by engineering an entirely new kind of heat – their ingenious ‘Moisturizing Heat’ – which is worlds away from the weakening, stress-wreaking tools. Rather than depending on styling products to shield your hair, Bio:Ionic went straight to the root of the problem by striving to change the way heat is applied – harnessing cutting-edge heat conduction materials and technologies to actively smooth and restore without scorching your delicate lengths.

Price:
Rs 11,421
shop here
Alan Truman Hot Pink Hair Styler

7 /10

Alan Truman Hot Pink Hair Styler

It’s a straightener with wide tourmaline ceramic plates. If saving time is the first thing on your mind, then this wide plates straightener is for you.

Price:
Rs 3,999
shop here
Moroccanoil Perfectly Polished Titanium Flat Iron

8 /10

Moroccanoil Perfectly Polished Titanium Flat Iron

This flat iron is ideal for folks who don’t have a lot of time to style since it has titanium plates that heat up quickly and consistently. Because each plate is so long, you can work quickly without sacrificing efficiency or hair integrity.

Price:
Rs 13,140
shop here
Drybar The Tress Press 1.25-Inch Straightening Iron

9 /10

Drybar The Tress Press 1.25-Inch Straightening Iron

A dual-purpose flat iron that allows you to quickly style even the thickest hair into super-sleek straight looks or add a bit of wave or curl. The Tress Press is designed with titanium technology, which seals the hair cuticle for less frizz and tons of shine while styling. Infrared technology heats your hair from the inside out to help you maintain healthy locks.

Price:
Rs 13,880
shop here
T3 SinglePass Compact Straightening & Styling Flat Iron

10 /10

T3 SinglePass Compact Straightening & Styling Flat Iron

A compact styling tool that offers full styling capability in a portable size with the added convenience of a heat-resistant cap.

 

Price:
Rs 7,310
shop here

Hero image: Courtesy Shutterstock; Featured omage: Courtesy @kendalljenner/Instagram

Haircare best hair straighteners sleek hair
Anushka Narula
Anushka likes to write about fashion, beauty, and other nice things. When not bound to her keyboard, she likes to make her Pinterest boards come to life.
