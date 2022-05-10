Invest in these hairsprays that won’t make your hair stiff and crunchy

When it comes to hairstyling, hairspray is without a doubt the most important styling product. Forget the crispy, brittle, stiff, glued hair of yesteryear; today’s products, regardless of hold level, are more undetectable than ever. You’ll find everything here, from a light, brushable mist to a formula that won’t budge.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

When it comes to hairsprays, the hold is the most crucial factor to consider. On one side, you’ll find flexible or light-hold formulas for use while styling your hair. These hairsprays are easier to brush while still allowing you to tweak and experiment with your style. On the other hand, strong-hold hairsprays are ideal for locking in a style. You may also use them to tame any stray hairs around your hairline or the nape of your neck while sporting a polished pony or updo.

Whether you prefer a soft or strong-hold spritz or both, we’ve got you covered with these standout players.

These hairsprays won’t make your hair crispy and stiff