Invest in these hairsprays that won’t make your hair stiff and crunchy

When it comes to hairstyling, hairspray is without a doubt the most important styling product. Forget the crispy, brittle, stiff, glued hair of yesteryear; today’s products, regardless of hold level, are more undetectable than ever. You’ll find everything here, from a light, brushable mist to a formula that won’t budge.
When it comes to hairsprays, the hold is the most crucial factor to consider. On one side, you’ll find flexible or light-hold formulas for use while styling your hair. These hairsprays are easier to brush while still allowing you to tweak and experiment with your style. On the other hand, strong-hold hairsprays are ideal for locking in a style. You may also use them to tame any stray hairs around your hairline or the nape of your neck while sporting a polished pony or updo.
Whether you prefer a soft or strong-hold spritz or both, we’ve got you covered with these standout players.
These hairsprays won’t make your hair crispy and stiff
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Nexxus Comb Thru Finishing Spray Hair Spray
- Love Beauty and Planet Coconut Milk Hair Spray
- OUAI Texturizing Hair Spray
- Ogx Argan Oil of Morocco Multi-Benefit Hairspray
- TRESemmé TRES Two Hair Spray
- Schwarzkopf Got2b High Insta Hold Hairspray
- Oribe Superfine Hair Spray
- Living Proof Flex Hairspray
- Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray Strong Finish
- Redken's Triple Take 32 Extreme High-Hold Hairspray
- L'Oréal Paris Elnett Satin Extra Strong Hold Hair Spray
- Hair by Sam McKnight Modern Hairspray
Nexxus Comb Thru Volume Finishing Mist is an utter treat to use just for its floral aroma, and it’s the ideal way to give just the right amount of hold to a style with movement. Also, the incredibly light formula lends itself perfectly to a volumizing effect due to root-boosting weightlessness.
This non-aerosol hairspray is powered by air rather than the damaging greenhouse gases used by traditional hairsprays. Even better, it’s formulated with organic and natural ingredients like coconut oil, coconut milk, and jasmine to provide a gentle hold without overloading your hair with chemicals.
Consider this a mash-up of hairspray, dry shampoo, and texturizing spray that combines the best of all three worlds. It provides hold and structure, as well as the option for beachy waves and has the added benefit of incorporating volcanic minerals that act to absorb excess oil, making it ideal for usage on days when you haven’t washed your hair.
If you often blow-dry, straighten or curl your hair, this is without a doubt the best hairspray option for you. Apply it to your hair to prevent it from heat damage, keep your style in place, and smooth down frizz and flyaways.
This TRESemmé hairspray is not only affordable, but it also offers the hair optimum grip while avoiding stiff helmet hair.
One of the most serious drawbacks with some strong-hold hairsprays is the deposit of color-dulling residue. There is no compromise in the case of the incredibly affordable Got2b High Insta Hold Hairspray. Your style remains in place, and your hair appears lively, shiny, and hydrated.
This sheer formula from Oribe earns high marks for versatility as it is easily buildable. Aloe leaf extract and conditioning hydrolyzed wheat protein make Superfine Hair Spray extremely hydrating.
This Living Proof flexible hairspray is ideal for days when you’re trying various styles. It can be used on damp or dry hair and will hold the shape of any style you choose — updos, beachy waves, et cetera — but isn’t so stiff or strong that you can’t mix things up without washing your hair beforehand.
This semi-strong hairspray contains Moroccanoil’s famous argan oil, which helps to minimise the drying effects of hairspray by covering your strands with a thin layer of moisture. It will also give your hair a super-reflective sheen.
Take control of your style with Redken’s Triple Take 32 Extreme High-Hold Hairspray; an ultra-fine, fast-drying mist that leaves hair sleek, smooth and voluminous without stiffness or sticky residue. Providing frizz and humidity protection without extra weight, the spray adds body and bounce to locks, whilst imparting a luxurious fragrance of Jasmine, Orange Blossom and Sandalwood.
It’s a superstar-spray for a reason: the formula provides long-lasting hold as well as a shine boost, and it doesn’t leave hair knotted or tangled when you brush it out.
A hairspray fit for modern day styling, Hair by Sam McKnight’s Modern Hairspray Multi-Task Styling Mist is a versatile, fine-textured formula that manages both to impart lasting hold andbrush out with ease, without a trace of crispiness.
