Marinate your mane with these 12 best hair masks for lustrous locks

Whether your curls are floppy, your ends are fried, or you have bleached hair, these finest hair masks for damaged and dry hair can help. They work rapidly to mend split ends and restore softness since they are enriched with nourishing oils and intensely moisturising ingredients. Continue reading to find out which product is ideal for your hair.
There are several contributing reasons to dry hair, ranging from heat styling to bleaching. It’s a condition that also has a slew of unappealing side effects, such as frizz, flyaways, colour fading, and breakages, all of which we’d want to avoid at all costs. One of the most effective methods to combat dryness is to use a good hair mask packed with nourishing nutrients. Check out our top picks for the best products to hydrate, repair, and protect your hair.
Best hair masks to repair damaged hair
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3
- Kiehl's Olive Fruit Oil Deeply Repairative Hair Pak
- L'Oreal Professionnel Absolut Repair Hair Mask
- Briogeo Superfoods Avocado + Kiwi Mega Moisture Superfoods Hair Mask
- Kérastase Blond Absolu Masque Ultra-Violet Treatment
- Living Proof Restore Repair Mask
- Coco & Eve Super Nourishing Coconut & Fig Hair Masque
- Sol de Janeiro Triple Brazilian Butter Hair Repair Treatment Mask
- Bleach London Reincarnation Mask
- Bread Beauty Supply Hair Mask Creamy Deep Conditioner
- Ouai Treatment Mask for Fine and Medium Hair
- Moroccanoil Intense Hydrating Mask
The Olaplex Hair Perfector is without a doubt one of the best hair masks for restoring dry, damaged, and dull hair. The novel technique works by repairing and rebuilding disulfide bonds that have been disrupted in your hair, most typically as a result of dyeing and bleaching. Use it on a daily basis to counteract indications of ageing and restore hydration levels.
This hydrating mask, enriched with olive fruit and avocado oils, is ideal for hair that has been damaged by sun exposure and excessive heat styling. This will also help the hair deal with humidity.
Infused with gold quinoa + protein, the professional and golden disruptive formula of the Resurfacing Golden Mask instantly restores all hair types with a lightweight touch. Its cream-in-gel texture immediately leaves hair 7x shinier* and smooth.
Its ingredients list reads like a Pinterest recipe: avocado oil to nourish and condition, kiwi fruit and spinach extract rich in protective antioxidants, plus chia seeds and cocoa seed butter to help lock in and retain moisture. After applying, your hair will noticeably become softer and shinier.
The powerful combination of Hyaluronic Acid and Edelweiss flower soothes hair, protecting it from daily oxidation and pollution particles. This non-staining hair mask can be used once a week, or as often as needed to neutralise brassy tones and keep your blonde hair luminous & cool.
Your ticket to head-turning hair, Living Proof boasts a buffet of never-before-used ingredients and technologies developed by a suite of world-class scientists and beauty experts. The brand has abandoned the typical hair care ‘recipe’, choosing instead to approach your hair’s health (and appearance!) from pharmaceutical, medical and biotech perspectives – with advice from the world’s greatest stylists and industry veterans.
Have extra-long hair that might need some detangling? Take advantage of the restorative benefits of coconut, shea butter, and argan oil, which are all included in this best-selling, cult favourite mask.
This hair mask includes three Brazilian butters—Cupuaçu, Murumuru, and Tucum—to provide extreme hydration, deep nourishing, and more resistance to hair breakage. It also adds moisture without leaving any sticky build-up.
This mask is intense, so be prepared to be amazed by your newly discovered silky strands. The Reincarnation Mask contains healthy proteins to strengthen weak hair and moisturise glycerin to provide comfort to your stressed hair.
Quite literally the best thing since sliced bread, Bread Beauty Supply is all about equipping you with the right tools. Yes, its natural ingredients—Australian Kakadu plum and starflower oil—nourish the hair, but let’s pause for a moment to appreciate its clever packaging. Instead of dipping your hand to scoop up more than you need, the smart spout at the top allows you to manage exactly how much product comes out.
Brittle, lacklustre lengths? It’s time to call in for damage control, and the Treatment Mask by Ouai will hydrate, fight frizz and condition with a medley of nourishing ingredients – all held in 100% recyclable packaging.
Treat yourself to a quick, reviving five-minute hair mask with the intense hydrating mask from Moroccanoil. A high-performance hair mask with a rich and creamy deep conditioner formulated for medium to thick, dry hair. Infused with antioxidant-rich argan oil and nourishing ingredients, it hydrates and conditions while improving hair’s texture, elasticity, shine and manageability. It seals split ends for a smooth, fresh-cut appearance and helps strengthen the hair.
All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock