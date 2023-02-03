facebook
03 Feb 2023

Take cues from these modern Mehndi designs this wedding season

Anushka Narula
In an age where Pinterest boards are bursting with innovative and edgy modern mehendi designs, we’ve compiled a collection of mehndi designs that are a twist on the traditional paisley that will satiate your hearts.

Check out these modern mehndi designs to suit every aesthetic

Bridal beauty preparation is no longer limited to hair, makeup, and nails; bridal henna, which serves as a distinguishing feature for every bride, is also essential. Brides no longer allow mehndi artists to apply the same repeated design. Nowadays brides-to-be brides bring their own Pinterest boards and ensure their unique flair shines through with interesting and edgy designs.

Mehndi’s ever-changing role reached new heights when it became more than just a ritual to be followed. Women may now have beautiful stories detailing their love’s journey imprinted in their hands for their wedding day. Bridal mehndi has also seen the evolution of elegant Arabic mehndi design patterns, while traditional whole hand mehndi with images of the bride and groom remains timeless. With the increasing need for trendy henna designs to now meet the demands of fad, it might be difficult to limit down one mehndi design that is designed for their personality.

Not to worry! We have compiled a list of modern mehndi designs to assist you in selecting a design that complements your own style. Browse through the gallery to pick your favourite design.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: What is Arabic style mehndi?

Answer: While Indian mehndi is placed all over the hand, Arabic mehndi is less intricate. Unlike Indian mehndi, which runs through the wrists, it mainly focuses on the palm.  The Arabic mehndi design features dispersed patterns, giving the designs a more spread out appearance when compared to other mehndi designs.

Question: What are the different styles of mehndi?

Answer: These are the different styles of mehndi: Indian Mehndi, Arabic Mehndi, Moroccan Mehndi, Khafif Mehndi, Tattoo Mehndi, etc.

Question: In which country mehndi is famous?

Answer: For over 5000 years, the art of Henna has been practised in India, Pakistan, Africa, and the Middle East.

Question: What is Mandala mehndi?

Answer: Many mehndi artists feel that drawing a mandala on our skin spiritually ties us to the universe, bringing serenity and harmony into our life. Every mandala has a focal point from which the pattern radiates in radial symmetry.

Anushka Narula

Anushka likes to write about fashion, beauty, and other nice things. When not bound to her keyboard, she likes to make her Pinterest boards come to life.

 

