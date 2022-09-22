These nail art designs bring the festive season straight to your fingertips

‘Tis the season to be polished! There is no wrong way to do festive nail art, but if you’re stuck on what manicure to get this festive season, we’ve put together some of our favourites. You’ll find the ideal festive nail art design to suit your mood. Festive season nail art designs to recreate ASAP

Once October hits, the festive season seems to imply that more is more—but that’s not always the case, especially when it comes to festive nail designs. While festive nail art designs may conjure up images of everything over-the-top, there are plenty of subtle choices available to express your zeal in style.

What better time to experiment with some nail art than around the holidays? The coolest holiday nail art riffs for 2022 feature tweaks on the minimalist nail art concepts we’ve been fascinated with all year—think French manicures, negative space, and light sparkle—so nothing looks too out of place when the festive season is over. From minimalist designs to over-the-top art, there’s a manicure look to help you celebrate in style. Here are our favourite bold, colourful, and festive designs from Instagram‘s mani maestros to get you in the festive spirit.

Hailey Bieber Inspired

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marcela Ulloa-Baet (@sweetpoints_nailstudio)

Going for Gold

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siri / Licensed Nail Tech/ Artist (@siristylishnails)

Call Me Extra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madeline Poole (@mpnails)

Colourful Festive Mode

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@klawsbysonia)

Foiled and Festive

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harli G hand painted nail art (@nailsbyharlig)

Starry Night

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nail It (@nailitmedia)

Trendy Velvet Nails

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Doan (@glosshouse)

Glittery French

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D Nail Bar (@d_nail_bar)

Clean with a Hint of Sparkle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GEORGIA RAE (@raelondonnails)

Quirky Element

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@ttam_nails_)

French with a Twist

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @beauty_by_tianna

Adding Details to the Classics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 池袋 nailsalon HAUTE (@nailsalon_haute)

Y2K Aesthetic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aby | Nail Art Enthusiast (@nailswithaby)

Love a Chrome Moment

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beauty Headquarters (@beauty___hq)

Colourful Swirls

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inails (@inails.notts)

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy nailsbylulyy/Instagram