These nail art designs bring the festive season straight to your fingertips
Beauty & Grooming
22 Sep 2022 04:00 PM

These nail art designs bring the festive season straight to your fingertips

Anushka Narula

‘Tis the season to be polished! There is no wrong way to do festive nail art, but if you’re stuck on what manicure to get this festive season, we’ve put together some of our favourites. You’ll find the ideal festive nail art design to suit your mood.

Festive season nail art designs to recreate ASAP

Once October hits, the festive season seems to imply that more is more—but that’s not always the case, especially when it comes to festive nail designs. While festive nail art designs may conjure up images of everything over-the-top, there are plenty of subtle choices available to express your zeal in style.

What better time to experiment with some nail art than around the holidays? The coolest holiday nail art riffs for 2022 feature tweaks on the minimalist nail art concepts we’ve been fascinated with all year—think French manicures, negative space, and light sparkle—so nothing looks too out of place when the festive season is over. From minimalist designs to over-the-top art, there’s a manicure look to help you celebrate in style. Here are our favourite bold, colourful, and festive designs from Instagram‘s mani maestros to get you in the festive spirit.

Hailey Bieber Inspired

 

Going for Gold

 Call Me Extra

 

Colourful Festive Mode

 

Foiled and Festive

Starry Night

 

Trendy Velvet Nails

 

Glittery French

 

Clean with a Hint of Sparkle

 

Quirky Element

 

French with a Twist

 

Adding Details to the Classics

Y2K Aesthetic

Love a Chrome Moment

 

Colourful Swirls

 

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy nailsbylulyy/Instagram

Festive nails Hailey Bieber Nails Glazed Donut Nails Nails Inspo
Anushka Narula
Anushka likes to write about fashion, beauty, and other nice things. When not bound to her keyboard, she likes to make her Pinterest boards come to life.
