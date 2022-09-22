These nail art designs bring the festive season straight to your fingertips

‘Tis the season to be polished! There is no wrong way to do festive nail art, but if you’re stuck on what manicure to get this festive season, we’ve put together some of our favourites. You’ll find the ideal festive nail art design to suit your mood.
Festive season nail art designs to recreate ASAP
Once October hits, the festive season seems to imply that more is more—but that’s not always the case, especially when it comes to festive nail designs. While festive nail art designs may conjure up images of everything over-the-top, there are plenty of subtle choices available to express your zeal in style.
What better time to experiment with some nail art than around the holidays? The coolest holiday nail art riffs for 2022 feature tweaks on the minimalist nail art concepts we’ve been fascinated with all year—think French manicures, negative space, and light sparkle—so nothing looks too out of place when the festive season is over. From minimalist designs to over-the-top art, there’s a manicure look to help you celebrate in style. Here are our favourite bold, colourful, and festive designs from Instagram‘s mani maestros to get you in the festive spirit.
Hailey Bieber Inspired
Going for Gold
Call Me Extra
Colourful Festive Mode
Foiled and Festive
Starry Night
Trendy Velvet Nails
Glittery French
Clean with a Hint of Sparkle
Quirky Element
French with a Twist
Adding Details to the Classics
Y2K Aesthetic
Love a Chrome Moment
Colourful Swirls
Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy nailsbylulyy/Instagram