03 Aug 2021

10 nail art ideas to try this August 2021, including some inspired by the Olympics

Akshita Nahar Jain
Sr Associate Editor
Welcome back to your monthly dose of nail art ideas. Here’s the best from the world of manicures for August 2021.

As we continue watching Tokyo 2020 with our eyes peeled, nail art ideas this month also featuring the Olympics as inspiration. We’re spotting a big trend and shift towards transparent nails with colourful swirls and cutesy accents, and so our gallery for August entails largely this.

Whilst we tried to keep most of these at a relatively achievable level for amateur nail painters, some of them do require a smaller paintbrush and some patience to execute. However, you’re staying home amidst this lockdown, aren’t you? You’ve got the time. Have fun with it.

Akshita Nahar Jain has worked with various publications, including Elle, Harper’s Bazaar Bride, and Time Out Delhi, and written extensively on fashion and lifestyle. A sucker for alliteration and stylish sitcoms, she enjoys scrolling the web for less travelled destinations.

