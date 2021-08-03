Welcome back to your monthly dose of nail art ideas. Here’s the best from the world of manicures for August 2021.

As we continue watching Tokyo 2020 with our eyes peeled, nail art ideas this month also featuring the Olympics as inspiration. We’re spotting a big trend and shift towards transparent nails with colourful swirls and cutesy accents, and so our gallery for August entails largely this.

Whilst we tried to keep most of these at a relatively achievable level for amateur nail painters, some of them do require a smaller paintbrush and some patience to execute. However, you’re staying home amidst this lockdown, aren’t you? You’ve got the time. Have fun with it.