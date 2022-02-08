Prettiest nail art ideas we’re sporting all this Valentine’s week

There’s no such thing as too much pink or red or too many hearts when it comes to Valentine’s week! Dressed to the nines to head out with your partner or celebrate an elite Galentine’s with your girls is incomplete without the perfect nails for the occasion.

Nail art ideas for Valentine’s Day

Heart and kisses are the vintage symbol of romance and seem to be cute picks when you have to dress your nails this season. Instead of sticking to solids, try some funky nail art with glitters and mattes to celebrate the mushy month. Work on your French tips by adding the classic characters to your nails. And even if you don’t wish to stick to the cliche choices, go for gothic and quirky designs.

If you want to put your best foot forward, then you may actually go a notch higher by using jelly polish, acrylic nails or crystals. For inspiration, check out a few ideas for Valentine’s Day! Scroll ahead and be ready with your nail enamels to see the magic.

Hero image: Courtesy Instagram/ @jossyglyz; Featured image: Courtesy Instagram/ @annie_pham83