Natural chapped lip remedies that you can make at home, according to dermatologists

In a world of seemingly never-ending beauty products, it’s often difficult to determine which ones are actually worth buying. But that isn’t always a bad thing: For every in-store product category that exists, there are plenty of DIY versions, too. Take chapped lip remedies, for example. While hundreds of different lip balms, scrubs, and treatments exist on the market, there are several impactful at-home remedies you can try, too. And don’t worry — they’re not risky.

DIY chapped lips remedies that are dermatologist-approved

Honey and brown sugar

According to New York City-based board-certified cosmetic dermatologist Dr Michele Green, honey offers a host of health benefits and has a delicious taste, making it a great base for a chapped lip scrub. “You can mix one teaspoon of honey with a squeeze of fresh lemon juice, and a sprinkle of brown sugar,” she says. “Apply the paste to your lips and gently massage.” After a few seconds of rubbing your lips together, rinse them off and follow up your treatment with your favourite healing ointment, to lock in moisture.

Olive oil and salt

While not as sweet as a honey lip scrub, mixing olive oil and salt can prove equally beneficial, notes Dr Green, so long as your lips are just chapped, not broken with cuts (the salt will sting!). Simply mix a teaspoon of olive oil with a pinch of salt and massage it into your mouth to reveal softer, smoother skin.

Toothbrush trick

Of course, if you prefer not to layer your lips in product, Dr Patel says that using a clean — as in, never-before-used — toothbrush is a simple and effective way to physically exfoliate your lips. Regardless of the method you employ, the key to maintaining a soft, smooth, non-chapped mouth is to keep it hydrated at all times. “This is best done with an occlusive product on damp lips and skin,” explains board-certified dermatologist and founder of Visha Skincare, Dr Purvisha Patel. “The most tried-and-true option is petroleum jelly, but shea butter, beeswax, and coconut oil work here, too.”

This story first appeared on www.marthastewart.com

Hero and Feature Image Credit: Prostock-Studio / Getty Images

© 2021 Meredith Corporation. All rights reserved. Licensed from MarthaStewart.com and published with permission of Meredith Corporation. Reproduction in any manner in any language in whole or in part without prior written permission is prohibited.