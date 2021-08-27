LSA Splurge Smart: All the new men’s grooming and wellness gear we’re lovin’

As seasons change, so must our grooming choices. From beard hood to skincare and more, here’s our guide to all the top new men’s grooming products and accessories worth every buck.
For this season’s guide, we’ve decided to cover diverse territories of men’s grooming. We’ve also focused on body care and facial masks for workouts and simply cleaner breathing. While so, we aren’t neglecting the staples of quality hair care products and a slick beard trimmer. For those special occasions, we’ve also added a perfume as a bonus to this list. Here are the top new men’s grooming products on our radar this season.
While staying home, humidity and sweat can truly wear down our hair game. To breathe new life into that mess, we’ve picked a Biotin-infused shampoo to not only heal but also ensure voluminosity. Packed in with ingredients like Rice Extract, Bhringraj, Moring, it tackles frizzy and damaged hair. More so, everything in the mix is perfectly healthy.
Price: Rs 499.
Available at The Man Company’s online store.
Cleansing is a prime ritual in Korean beauty books, using fewer ingredients and a gentle formulation. We’ve chosen to start our day with a serious burst of hydration and freshness, with the belif Aqua Bomb Jelly Cleanser. Clear out the pores, twice a day, with a gentle massage and lukewarm water. This cleanser is packed with amino acids and glycerin-based agents that remove all impurities and lock in moisture.
Price: Rs 2,390
Available on Belif’s online store.
Philips introduces a new Fresh Air Mask to help you breathe better. This state-of-the-art face mask uses a ‘Fresh Air Fan’ that promises two-way filtration guaranteeing the air going in and out of the mask is perfectly clean. The Fresh Air Mask is definitely a great accessory for healthy breathing today. More so, we noticed the burst of fresh air minuses humidity that builds underneath the mask and the CO2 accumulation. For periodic cleaning, the inner filter is detachable while the fan operates using a battery that uses a USB plug-in. In terms of comfort, it features a “golden anchor point” defined by the Philips laboratory to ensure comfortable pressures on the nose, cheeks, and ears by the mask.
Price: Rs 6,990
Available at Amazon India.
No more stainless steel blades at boAt, only titanium promising effortless trims leaving behind zero roughness or irritation on your skin. With lengths varying from 0.5-mm to 12-mm, the Misfit T200 promises not only a range of options but also a runtime of 120 minutes of pristine beard trimming. It arrives as a 6-in-1 beard kit.
Price: Rs 3,999
Available at boAt’s online store.
We recently spoke about the importance of using pre-shave oils while shaving, now here’s one we’d to recommend. Packed in with Orange & Sandalwood, it creates a lubricating layer over your skin, avoiding chances of cuts and irritation. It is also infused with Citrus Oil and Olive Oil to promise a burst of freshness.
Price: Rs 495
Available at Bombay Shaving Company’s online store.
Here’s the Ferragamo EDT, Salvatore Ferragamo’s newest fragrance inspired by the idea “Men are masters of their destiny. What gets our attention instantly is the distinctive Gancini buckle that marks its modernity and its spirit. Expressing this are top notes of Bergamot and Sage, with Violet Accord, Violet Leaf Absolute, Ferragamo Leather Accord at its heart. It’s certainly a unique blend of spice and freshness.
Price: Rs 6,100 (100 ml)
Available at Nykaa Man.
It’s high time we shift focus to men’s grooming’s least talked about the department – Bodycare. Head to toe and everywhere else in between, we’ve picked out a grooming kit that manages it all. The LetsShave Face & Body trimmer comes with an arsenal of tools for body hair trimming. With skin-friendly precision heads and rounded blade edges, they promise an easy and comfortable trimming experience. Easy to use and built to last, the trimmer has a 100% waterproof body for effortless maintenance. In the box, you get one trimmer with four adjustable trimmer heads and 10 beard and body combs. That’s the entire package.
Price: Rs 3,000
Available at LetsShave’s online store.