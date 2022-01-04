9 onion-enriched hair fall controlling products you should try

Red onion is a common ingredient in most Indian households and offers several health advantages. It is, nevertheless, a fantastic hair care ingredient. In 2016, a hack of rubbing onions on your brows became popular when two of the internet’s most prominent beauty gurus, Huda Kattan and Farah Dhukai, claimed to do so to speed up hair growth.

So, if hair fall, dandruff and dullness are giving you sleepless nights, it’s time for you to include this simple household ingredient in your hair care regime. You may incorporate it into your DIY hair masks or just choose one of these onion-enriched products from the list we’ve compiled for you.

Onion-enriched hair care products you shouldn’t miss out on