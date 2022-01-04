9 onion-enriched hair fall controlling products you should try

Red onion is a common ingredient in most Indian households and offers several health advantages. It is, nevertheless, a fantastic hair care ingredient. In 2016, a hack of rubbing onions on your brows became popular when two of the internet’s most prominent beauty gurus, Huda Kattan and Farah Dhukai, claimed to do so to speed up hair growth.
So, if hair fall, dandruff and dullness are giving you sleepless nights, it’s time for you to include this simple household ingredient in your hair care regime. You may incorporate it into your DIY hair masks or just choose one of these onion-enriched products from the list we’ve compiled for you.
Onion-enriched hair care products you shouldn’t miss out on
- WOW Onion Black Seed Hair Oil
- The Ayurveda Co. Onion Shampoo With Black Seed & Niacinamide
- Mamaearth Onion Shampoo
- Nykaa Naturals Onion & Fenugreek
- Love Beauty & Planet Onion, Blackseed & Patchouli Hairfall Control Combo
- Body Cupid Red Onion & Fenugreek Hair Oil
- Biotique Advanced Organics Onion Black Seed Hair Mask
- Amrutam Onion Oil
- MyGlamm Superfoods Onion & Moringa Hair Oil
It’s made with 100% cold-pressed onion oil and may be used as a pre-wash or for champi. Its antibacterial properties promote scalp health and reduce hair loss. Other nourishing nutrients include almond, extra virgin olive, coconut, castor, and jojoba oils, in addition to onion and black seed.
We all know that niacinamide is beneficial to the skin, but it can also benefit the hair. It increases blood circulation, which aids in hair growth and root health. Onion strengthens the hair follicles. This shampoo has no harsh ingredients that might cause hair dryness.
This mild shampoo includes onion for hair growth, plant keratin for shine, and amino acids for improved elasticity and hydration. It is free of silicones, parabens, and mineral oils. To get the most out of the Onion Oil, use it before shampooing.
The Onion & Fenugreek collection includes a shampoo, conditioner, and mask. It contains onion, as the name implies, to encourage hair growth, and fenugreek, which is high in protein and vitamin B3 for a healthy scalp and hair.
This line’s shampoo and conditioner are exceptionally mild on the hair and scalp. The onion bulb oil is derived from Himachal Pradesh’s organically cultivated onions. It also contains black seed oil, which encourages hair growth, and patchouli oil, which has a lovely aroma. It’s also vegan and devoid of sulphates.
The combination of onion seed oil and fenugreek, as well as other nutritious oils such sweet almond, argan, and coconut, revitalises weak, thin, and damaged hair.
Biotique’s advanced organics onion black seed hair mask prevents hair fall. This thoroughly conditioning hair mask restores moisture and nutrients that have been lost due to pollution, harsh weather, and colour-processing. It prevents scalp accumulation and hair loss. Every strand of hair gets stronger, looks shinier, and contributes to hair strength and growth.
This is a simple hair oil that promises to reduce hair fall and encourage hair growth while also maintaining the pH balance of the scalp. Once or twice a week, massage this oil into your scalp for some TLC time.
A strong blend of oils, including onion seed oil, moringa, bhringraj, sesame, castor, and almond, provides optimum nutrition. Take a small amount in your palm and massage it into your hair and scalp. After an hour, rinse with shampoo and conditioner from the same range.
