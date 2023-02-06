Permethrin lotion: What is it, uses, side effects, and more

Permethrin is an anti-parasitic medication that is used to treat scabies and head lice. Read on to learn everything there is to know about Permethrin lotion.

What is Permethrin lotion?

Permethrin is a medicated skin lotion that treats scabies, a condition caused by small insects called mites that infest and irritate your skin. Permethrin belongs to the pyrethrin drug class. Permethrin works by paralysing and destroying mites and their eggs.

How to use Permethrin lotion?

This medication is solely for external use. Do not take by mouth. Follow the product label’s instructions. Do not use conditioner or a shampoo-conditioner combination soon before using this medication. Follow the product’s directions for application time and removal. To avoid skin contact, rinse all products from the hair over a sink or tub; do not use hot water. In general, don’t re-wash your hair for 1 to 2 days after using it.

Discuss with your doctor about the use of this medication in children. While this medication can be recommended for children as young as 2 months old for some conditions, there are certain precautions to take.

Overdosage: If you believe you have taken too much of this medication, contact a poison control centre or an emergency facility immediately.

Note: Please keep in mind that this medication is just for you, do not share this medicine with others.

Typically, just one application is required. Clothing and bed linens that have been in contact with your skin less than 2 days before treatment should be machine-washed with hot water and dried in a hot dryer for 20 minutes, dry cleaned, or removed from body contact for 72 hours to avoid spreading scabies or getting it again.

Scabies should be checked on anyone who have had close contact with the infected person, such as members of the same household.

Side effects of Permethrin lotion

Skin irritation, such as itching, swelling, and redness, can occur with scabies and may exacerbate momentarily following permethrin treatment. Mild burning or stinging may occur as well. Tell your doctor or pharmacist right once if any of these effects persist or worsen.

It is rare for this medicine to cause a severe allergic reaction. However, get medical attention immediately if you detect any of the following signs of a severe allergic reaction: rash, itching/swelling (particularly of the face/tongue/throat), extreme dizziness, or difficulty breathing.

This is not an exhaustive list of possible side effects. Contact your doctor or pharmacist if you experience any other side effects not listed above.

Precautions to consider before using Permethrin lotion

1. Tell your doctor or pharmacist if you are sensitive to permethrin or if you have any other allergies before taking it. Inactive ingredients in this product may cause allergic reactions or other complications. For further information, see your pharmacist.

2. Tell your doctor or pharmacist about your medical history, especially if you have had skin infections or asthma.

3. Scratching the skin or scalp repeatedly or forcefully may result in a bacterial skin infection. If you see worsening redness or pus, contact your doctor immediately.

4. Before using this medication, inform your doctor if you are pregnant.

5. It is uncertain whether or not this medication goes into breast milk, however it is unlikely to harm a nursing infant. Before you start breast-feeding, talk to your doctor.

