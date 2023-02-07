Pet-care tips to add to your daily routine to keep your furry-friends healthy

If you’re a pet-parent, you know the amount of care that goes into keeping your pets safe, healthy and comfortable. It’s a routine that one must follow and there’s no scope of slacking when it comes to these delicate little ones. They require immense love and care. Right from their bath schedules to their diets, one has to constantly keep track of their intake and cleanliness, along with their medical needs and more.

While we have vets that help us keep our pets healthy, it always comes in handy to keep a few tips and hacks up your sleeves for daily life. If you’re a pet-parent, scroll down for a checklist of things you can do to help your pet grow healthy.

Following are a few pet care tips you need to know!

Create a “Pet First Aid Kit”

In any event of accident or emergency, being prepared with what you need to help your pet is an important step in being a responsible pet owner. This is especially important when hiking or camping. A do-it-yourself pet first aid kit is a must-have for every pet ​​owner.

Moisturise Your Pet’s Paws

During the winter season, the dry air can cause your pet’s paws to crack. Try moisturising your pet’s paws with a pad moisturiser to help ease the discomfort, especially if your pet’s paws feel rough or sore after being outside.

Maintain Proper Vaccinations

If you groom or board your pooch, you may also need a vaccine against Bordetella Bronchiseptica, which can cause kennel cough. Your vet can help pinpoint the vaccines appropriate for your hound.

Sufficient Exercise

Your pet needs to stay physically fit to stay healthy, and it’s up to you to make sure he’s getting enough exercise. Combined with a daily walk, this will help your four-legged pet get the level of physical activity they need. If you have any doubts about how much exercise is enough for your pet, ask your veterinarian what is appropriate.

Screening Tests

Because animals cannot speak, screening tests are important because they can detect disease before signs or symptoms appear. Depending on your pet’s age, your veterinarian may recommend a check-up to check for problems such as diabetes, kidney disease and thyroid disease. Even if your pet looks healthy, get a checkup recommended by your veterinarian. Your veterinarian may also recommend a screening test before your pet undergoes general anesthesia to ensure it is healthy enough for the procedure.

Parasite Protection

Parasites are a common and important cause of illness in pets. Theycan beinternal, like worms and protozoa, or external, like fleas and ticks. In Addition to giving chills, parasites can cause serious morbidity in pets and can be fatal in cases of filariasis and Lyme Disease, just to name two. Parasites can also pose a danger to other family members, such as children. Fortunately, parasitic diseases are easily preventable. Talk to your veterinarian to make sure you’re protecting your pet and family from internal and external parasites by using monthly preventive medications throughout the year.

Maintain Personal Hygiene of Pet

Who doesn’t like grooming? We all know that your pet, just like you, needs to be loved, cared for and cared for. Simple tasks such as brushing, washing their fur, trimming their nails and sanding. It is included. You can also give your pet a massage once in a while.Helps you relax. Be sure to take her for a haircut in the summer. Don’t shave completely as this may interfere with the built-in temperature regulation. Grooming helps keep your pet comfortable regardless of the season.

Keep Food Nutritious

Always add fresh cool water and healthy food to properly care for your pet. To keep your pet strong and healthy while getting the nutrients it needs, you need to choose the right food. To do this, familiarize yourself with the ingredients that are good for your pet, the brands of pet food, and the types of food brands are. For example,cats need a healthy balance of protein, carbs and fat. The same applies to dog food. Dogs also need enough fibre in their diet for a healthy digestive system.By following these tips, you can be confident that your pet will be healthy and happy.

Provide Them With A Constant Water Source

Dehydration is very dangerous for dogs and can happen quickly.Make sure your dog has easy access to clean, fresh water throughout the day, whether indoors or outdoors. Notice if they pant excessively, lose interest in food, or have a dry nose. If you notice these or other unusual behaviours in your pet during a heatwave, always contact your veterinarian.

Pets too Need Dental Care

Just like you, your pet can suffer from gum disease, tooth loss, and toothache. And similarly, regular brushing and oral hygiene can help keep your pet’s teeth strong and healthy. Many people don’t even look inside their pet’s mouth but little do they know that gum disease is one of the preventable pet ailments. An estimated 80% of dogs show signs of dental disease by the age of three, leading to abscesses, loose teeth and chronic pain. In addition to regular dental cleanings by your veterinarian, good dental care by your pet owner can help prevent periodontal disease. Owner grooming includes brushing, gargling, and dental procedures.

