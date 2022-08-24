Review: Philips OneBlade Pro – All for one, one for all

The newest addition to our grooming kit: The Philips OneBlade Pro. An all-in-one solution for trimming, shaving, and shaping. Here’s what we think.

We have plenty of reasons to credit the Philips OneBlade Pro for how good a grooming tool it is. But, if were to pick one, it would be its sense of trichotomy. Being a great trimmer, shaver, and shaper, all at once, can be tough in this business. Why? Because range and accuracy have always been theoretically difficult to accomplish in one stroke – This goes for any electric shaver or trimmer. However, the Philips OneBlade Pro begs to differ. Built for precision, control, and convenience, this next-gen grooming tool is actually as effortless and effective as it reads on the box. Here’s why.

Philips OneBlade Pro: Trimmer, Shaver, Features, Settings

First things first – I believe it’s absolutely essential to own a good trimmer at home. Your runs to the barbershop aren’t always dependable and more often than not, you need to take matters into your own hands (quite literally). More so, having a trimmer that’s easy to use that also delivers professional-grade beard trimming, is vital. Philips’ OneBlade Pro was designed for this. It trims edges, shaves, and shapes, effortlessly while also being safe to use. It features a contour-following technology and a click-on skin guard that allows one to shave close to the skin while

offering skin protection from nicks and cuts. The glide coating and rounded tips also aid in this seamless experience.

Apart from this, you get range too. The Philips OneBlade Pro boasts 14 different trimmer settings ranging from 0.4-mm to 10.0-mm, promising precision perfect length. I think this is a big win for those who like playing with lengths and creating depth with their beard. More so, for those who have patchy beards, having the ability to customize your trim can be quite beneficial. In terms of battery life, I remember plugging it into the wall for an hour about two weeks back, it still got juice for a few more trims. On the spec sheet, it says 120 minutes of power, I agree with that. Also, on its handle, there’s a tiny LED screen that helps you monitor how much charge is left.

Being a clean-shaven guy, I went in for 0.0-mm with the blade going as close as it could get to my skin. Even after a couple of shaves, I noticed zero irritation or acne popping up. It understandably doesn’t deliver a perfect shave as a razor would, but it’s definitely damn near close. I’d also suggest having a face wash with warm water, a wet shave is much more effective. Otherwise, a quick drive shave can also do the trick if you’re in a hurry. The blade will last you for four months, consider swapping it out after that or once the indicator turns green sending signals that the blade has worn out.

The Philips OneBlade Pro slates in at Rs 7,495 and retails at Philips’ online store and various e-commerce platforms.

All images: Courtesy brand