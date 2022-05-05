LSA Barbershop EP. 5: Riaan George

LSA Barbershop: Riaan George, luxe lifestyle influencer and the OG #GroomingGuru, talks to us about beard care, skin care for men, and breaking men’s grooming stereotypes.

Welcome to the final episode of #LSABarbershop.

In a world this fast-paced, there’re two things a man is most particular about – His health, and the way he dresses. Strangely, skincare and self-grooming are afterthoughts, and I’ve often wondered why. One answer would be disinterest, however, the other is not knowing how to go about things. Sure, a man might have the intent to be well-groomed, but what about the direction? Just like many other affairs in life, a man can’t venture into the complex world of grooming without a bit of help. That’s why, Lifestyle Asia India brings to you #LSABarbershop, your access to India’s coolest grooming gurus and their tips and tricks of the trade.

Riaan George on men’s grooming: LSA Barbershop

For our final episode, we speak with Riaan George, luxe lifestyle influencer, journalist, and true grooming genius, who gives us insights into beardcare, skincare for men, rocking a salt ‘n’ pepper aesthetic, and breaking various stereotypes in men’s grooming. Here’s the full video.