facebook
Home > Beauty & Grooming > Grooming > LSA Barbershop EP. 5: Riaan George
LSA Barbershop EP. 5: Riaan George
Beauty & Grooming
05 May 2022 05:43 PM

LSA Barbershop EP. 5: Riaan George

Mikhail Gomes
Features Editor, Lifestyle Asia India & Contributor - Augustman
LSA Barbershop EP. 5: Riaan George
Beauty & Grooming
LSA Barbershop EP. 5: Riaan George

LSA Barbershop: Riaan George, luxe lifestyle influencer and the OG #GroomingGuru, talks to us about beard care, skin care for men, and breaking men’s grooming stereotypes.

Welcome to the final episode of #LSABarbershop.

In a world this fast-paced, there’re two things a man is most particular about – His health, and the way he dresses. Strangely, skincare and self-grooming are afterthoughts, and I’ve often wondered why. One answer would be disinterest, however, the other is not knowing how to go about things. Sure, a man might have the intent to be well-groomed, but what about the direction? Just like many other affairs in life, a man can’t venture into the complex world of grooming without a bit of help. That’s why, Lifestyle Asia India brings to you #LSABarbershop, your access to India’s coolest grooming gurus and their tips and tricks of the trade.

Riaan George on men’s grooming: LSA Barbershop

Riaan George

#LSABarbershop is your access to India’s most renowned grooming gurus. Whether it’s skincare, beard-care, haircare, hairstyling, perfumes, or make-up, we got ’em all covered. Over the next few weeks, our Features Editor, Mikhail Gomes talks to these grooming icons, getting candid and bringing you insights like never before. Ranging from influencers, and professional hairstylists to renowned celebrities, #LSABarbershop brings you an expert scoop about common everyday particulars.

For our final episode, we speak with Riaan George, luxe lifestyle influencer, journalist, and true grooming genius, who gives us insights into beardcare, skincare for men, rocking a salt ‘n’ pepper aesthetic, and breaking various stereotypes in men’s grooming. Here’s the full video.

 

Skincare Men's Grooming LSA Barbershop Salt 'n' Pepper
Mikhail Gomes
Features Editor, Lifestyle Asia India & Contributor - Augustman
A watch aficionado, Mikhail also enjoys learning about fine whiskies, and one day hopes to establish his own menswear label. At Lifestyle Asia India, he writes on watches, menswear, auto and tech.
Men's Fashion Luxury Watches Technology Motors Men's Grooming
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.