LSA Barbershop EP. 1: Luxury lifestyle influencer, Rizwan Bachav

LSA Barbershop EP. 1 with luxury lifestyle influencer, Rizwan Bachav, as he talks about beard care, skincare for men, perfumes, and more.

In a world this fast-paced, there’re typically two things a man is most particular about – His health, and the way he dresses. Strangely, skincare and self-grooming are afterthoughts, and I’ve often wondered why. One answer would be disinterest, however, the other is not knowing how to go about things. Sure, a man might have the intent to be well-groomed, but what about the direction? Just like many other affairs in life, a man can’t venture into the complex world of grooming without a bit of help. That’s why, Lifestyle Asia India brings to you #LSABarbershop, your access to India’s coolest grooming gurus and their tips and tricks of the trade.

LSA Barbershop: Rizwan Bachav on men’s grooming

#LSABarbershop is your access to India’s most renowned grooming gurus. Whether it’s skincare, beard-care, haircare, hairstyling, perfumes, or make-up, we got ’em all covered. Over the next few weeks, our Features Editor, Mikhail Gomes talks to these grooming icons, getting candid and bringing you insights like never before. Ranging from influencers, and professional hairstylists to renowned celebrities, #LSABarbershop brings you an expert scoop about common everyday particulars.

For the first episode, we speak with Luxury Lifestyle influencer, Rizwan Bachav – Investment banker turned influencer, absolute sneaker-freak, and one of India’s coolest grooming gurus. In this episode, Bachav not only takes us through his personal grooming routines but also shares his opinions about various men’s grooming fads and even gives us a few grooming lessons. Right from beard care and skincare to some of his top perfume picks Rizwan Bachav gives us a detailed 101 guide to men’s grooming.

Here’s a line or two, from the grooming tête-à-tête between our guest, Rizwan Bachav and Lifestyle Asia India’s Features Editor, Mikhail Gomes.

When asked, “What’s your definition of a well-groomed man in 2022?”, Rizwan said…

“According to me, it’s someone to knows how to take care and manage their hair. I’ll never get fed up of telling people that having well-groomed hair is absolutely critical. However, that’s not all. I think a well-groomed gentleman is also someone who is simply well dressed. At the end of the day, one thing complements the other. I’m of course not saying that you should be over-the-top all the time, but if these two things are in place, you know your job is done.”

Is it just us, or do men in India seem oddly reluctant about skincare despite it being essential and equivalent to beard care or even dental care for that matter? Rizwan explains why this is the case, “Well, I think men in India have a bit of a mental block when it comes to beauty and skincare. It’s also how we’ve grown up and the conditioning throughout that “Men are rough and tough”. So it’s almost as if we’re hardwired to believe that this isn’t a very “male” thing to do. Maybe it’s our ego, or maybe how we grew up as men. That said, it’s definitely important for men to take care of their skin.

Watch the full video here:

All images: Courtesy RizwanBachav/IG