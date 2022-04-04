Ruffle waves are the romantic summer hair trend to look out for

Short hairstyles have ruled the last few months — bobs, lobs, crops, and pixie cuts — but longer lengths are reclaiming the spotlight, and ruffle waves are a major player that we’d love to see. Here’s all you need to know about the new summer hair trend.

Ruffle waves are the natural locks trend that adds a pretty texture

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Smith (@tomsmithhd)

With hair lengths falling below the hemline, there’s more freedom to play with texture, whether it’s appreciating your natural waves, curls, and kinks or getting back into the swing of things with styling tools. Mermaid waves, crimping, and blow-dries have recently exploded on TikTok and Instagram, but ruffle waves offer something a bit less stylised and prescriptive, and they showcase all natural hair in all its glory.

Here are our picks for the prettiest ruffle waves that you can recreate this summer:

Waist-Length Ruffles

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

Fluff It Up

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dina Denoire🦋 (@dinadenoire)

Half-Up, Half-Down

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Skinomatics (@skinomatics)

Long Layers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenny Cho / 조 제니 (@jennychohair)

Ruffle with a Touch of Bangs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucie Rose Donlan (@lucierosedonlan)

Braids Accents

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kathleen Sales✨ (@cachoskat)

Air-Dried Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandy Madden Kelley (@mandymadd)

Hero Image: Courtesy Instagram/@simoneasshley; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/@zendaya