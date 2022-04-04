facebook
Home > Beauty & Grooming > Grooming > Ruffle waves are the romantic summer hair trend to look out for
Ruffle waves are the romantic summer hair trend to look out for
Beauty & Grooming
04 Apr 2022 04:29 PM

Ruffle waves are the romantic summer hair trend to look out for

Anushka Narula
Ruffle waves are the romantic summer hair trend to look out for
Beauty & Grooming
Ruffle waves are the romantic summer hair trend to look out for

Short hairstyles have ruled the last few months — bobs, lobs, crops, and pixie cuts — but longer lengths are reclaiming the spotlight, and ruffle waves are a major player that we’d love to see. Here’s all you need to know about the new summer hair trend.

Ruffle waves are the natural locks trend that adds a pretty texture

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tom Smith (@tomsmithhd)

With hair lengths falling below the hemline, there’s more freedom to play with texture, whether it’s appreciating your natural waves, curls, and kinks or getting back into the swing of things with styling tools. Mermaid waves, crimping, and blow-dries have recently exploded on TikTok and Instagram, but ruffle waves offer something a bit less stylised and prescriptive, and they showcase all natural hair in all its glory.

Here are our picks for the prettiest ruffle waves that you can recreate this summer:

Waist-Length Ruffles

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

Fluff It Up

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dina Denoire🦋 (@dinadenoire)

 Half-Up, Half-Down

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Skinomatics (@skinomatics)

Long Layers

Ruffle with a Touch of Bangs

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lucie Rose Donlan (@lucierosedonlan)

Braids Accents

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kathleen Sales✨ (@cachoskat)

Air-Dried Look

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mandy Madden Kelley (@mandymadd)

Hero Image: Courtesy Instagram/@simoneasshley; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/@zendaya

Hairstyles hair trends 2022 ruffle waves trends 2022
Anushka Narula
Anushka likes to write about fashion, beauty, and other nice things. When not bound to her keyboard, she likes to make her Pinterest boards come to life.
Fashion Beauty
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.