LSA Barbershop EP. 4: Sahil Salathia

LSA Barbershop: Sahil Salathia, fashion icon and actor talks to us about breaking men’s grooming stereotypes, skincare essentials, and more.

Welcome back to another episode of #LSABarbershop.

In a world this fast-paced, there’re two things a man is most particular about – His health, and the way he dresses. Strangely, skincare and self-grooming are afterthoughts, and I’ve often wondered why. One answer would be disinterest, however, the other is not knowing how to go about things. Sure, a man might have the intent to be well-groomed, but what about the direction? Just like many other affairs in life, a man can’t venture into the complex world of grooming without a bit of help. That’s why, Lifestyle Asia India brings to you #LSABarbershop, your access to India’s coolest grooming gurus and their tips and tricks of the trade.

Sahil Salathia on men’s grooming: LSA Barbershop

#LSABarbershop is your access to India’s most renowned grooming gurus. Whether it’s skincare, beard-care, haircare, hairstyling, perfumes, or make-up, we got ’em all covered. Over the next few weeks, our Features Editor, Mikhail Gomes talks to these grooming icons, getting candid and bringing you insights like never before. Ranging from influencers, and professional hairstylists to renowned celebrities, #LSABarbershop brings you an expert scoop about common everyday particulars.

For EP.4, we dive deep into a conversation with fashion icon and actor, Sahil Salathia about breaking various men’s grooming stereotypes and their importance in a man’s life in 2022. More so, Salathia talks about various shied upon subjects like nail beauty for men, body care, and gender neutrality in men’s grooming. Here’s all about our chat.

What’s your take on how nail beauty for men has garnered an appeal over the last few years?

I think when you talk about nail art, especially for men, I think you’ve got to have a certain amount of balls. Don’t force yourself. If you’re uncomfortable, don’t do it. Be comfortable. Fashion, style, grooming, everything is about being comfortable. Nail art for me is interesting because I’m very fashion-conscious and I like to push its boundaries. It interests me and I like to do fun, quirky things with it. It’s new. That’s why people are slightly reluctant. But I see a lot of cool guys around me, who are doing fun stuff with their nails.

In your opinion, where is the one area of grooming Indian men need to be more attentive towards?

Indian men definitely need to stop convincing themselves that it’s ‘macho’ to not take care of themselves. It’s 2022 and the world’s too small, please don’t embarrass yourselves by thinking that. Be sure to use a nice shower gel, and moisturizer. If you can use a face-pack once in a while it won’t make you any less of a man. Take care of your hair and oil it, take some time for that, I’m sure even Obama has that kind of time so don’t use that as an excuse. Everyone has time and in the end, it just comes down to your priorities. Self-care is so crucial today and also, you need to take care of your intimate areas too. Now there are tons of shower gels available that help men beat the sweat down there and much more.

Watch the full video here:

All images: Courtesy Sahil Salathia/Instagram