Choose bars over bottles with these eco-friendly shampoo bars

Shampoo bars are becoming popular because they benefit both human health and the environment. Learn more about its application, eco-friendly impact, and the best products to invest in right now.

Environmentally conscious people recognise how present-day actions can have an irreversible impact on the not-so-distant future. Despite the rapidly increasing threat of climate change, there are still ways to improve lifestyles, such as purchasing better products, prioritising sustainable packaging, shopping cruelty-free and vegan, and opting for products that use less harmful ingredients.

Shampoo bars were developed by a few companies in an effort to reduce plastic packaging and have greater durability. Bar shampoos and conditioners use less water in their production and use technology to obtain the natural ingredients required to keep consumers’ hair healthy and shiny.

Why you should invest in shampoo bars?

Because most shampoo bars lack a surfactant, they do not strip the scalp and hair of natural oils. However, when you switch to shampoo bars, your hair may become oilier or even dryer than usual during the transition period.

Aside from that, the environment has a significant impact. The majority of shampoo bars are made with organic ingredients and curated with locally produced ingredients, resulting in a significantly lower carbon footprint. And, of course, they are plastic-free because the plastic bottle is eliminated in this case, which makes it even more appealing.

Now that we’ve encouraged you that this is a product worth investing in, the more pressing question is where to find the ideal bars. Here are some of the best options.

Hero Image: Courtesy BOB; Featured Image: Courtesy Pexels