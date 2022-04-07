7 men’s grooming notes we’re taking from Siddhant Chaturvedi

Whether it’s managing those curls, sporting a 360-degree well-groomed beard, or giving us summer crop inspo. Here’re seven men’s grooming lessons to learn from Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Currently, B-town stars may be easing off on fashion, but they’re definitely making serious grooming statements. Chaturvedi, the Gully Boy fame star has been on a fame train since his debut and his recent hit Gehraiyaan is proof of that. Whether it’s the beach, the gully, or the red carpet, the actor is all about giving us some major inspiration for men’s grooming trends. So, gear up gents, here are seven grooming notes you can take from Siddhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi: Men’s grooming

Body-grooming at its best!

You definitely need to switch on the AC after seeing this photo. While you try not getting distracted by that bod, try paying some attention to his grooming. Body grooming is a subject men shy away from but Sid knows exactly how to keep it in check. If you’re a gym lad working on a six-pack, what’s the point of hiding it under all that fuzz?

Spotted! The perfect beard neckline

Now this one’s serving us some serious #BeardGoals. More so, here’s how you ace a beard-neckline. While your beard might be thick, healthy and groomed, here’s one trim you cannot skip. So, here you have Siddhant Chaturvedi giving you all the inspiration for a perfectly cut beard-neckline.

Some breezy #SummerGoals

Sure, Chaturvedi is sporting a cool summer #OOTD look here, but let’s focus more on his hairstyle. Short, faded, easy, and breezy – For men, looking for a short-length summer crop, here’s your answer.

The clean-shaved charm

Well, we are way past the #NoShaveNovember stage, so contrary to that, it’s high time you go all clean shaved. This look of Chaturvedi will probably lure you into a clean shaved look. The precision and the fine cleanse on his face are worth taking inspiration from.

Date night? Here’s an inspo-photo

Are you worried about acing your formal attire? Well, in that case, first of all, stop being a couch potato and have a look at this well-groomed attire adorned by Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actor looks dapper carrying himself in this all-black look. From his posture to his peeping chest, everything seems all sleek and stylish. This look is a perfect inspiration for grooming for formal events.

Undercut and knocked-out

The Undercut is a go-to haircut for many men today. And while we’ve seen some fine fades and uncercuts, this one takes the cake. Siddhant certainly deserves special mention for this. From fine cuts to the splendid texture, he’s got ’em all.

The curly hair crusade

Well, all I can say is, embrace those curls. Take a look at Siddhant, who knows exactly how to manage that beautiful mess. Our advice? Regular cuts, ensuring they don’t grow hay-wire. Also, ensure those curls are healthy, please?

All Images Courtesy: @Siddhant Chaturvedi/IG

