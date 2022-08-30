Invest in these sulphate-free shampoos for a gentle, non-stripping cleanse

When you use hot styling tools to style your hair or experiment with new hair colours occasionally, you need a cleansing routine that will coddle rather than strip your hair. Sulphate-free shampoos come in handy in this situation. Read on to know everything.

“Sulphate-free” is a beauty buzzword that features on many cleansing bottles these days, but should you replace your regular hair cleanser with one of these? What exactly are sulphates? We’ve got the lowdown, as well as recommendations for the best sulphate-free shampoos based on your hair type and concerns.

What are sulphates?

Sulphates are cleansing agents that have been widely used in hair care products for a long time – especially, sodium lauryl sulphate and sodium laureth sulphate in shampoo. Sulphates have been added to the beauty ingredients blacklist as we become more aware of what the symbols on our skincare and hair care products truly signify. Many experts believe that sulphate-free shampoo is the best choice for stronger, healthier hair.

Is sulphate-free shampoo good for hair?

Sulphates, when used in regular, everyday shampoo, provide a pleasantly foamy lather, which can make a product effective at completely cleansing the hair. So, if you prefer hair styling products like hairspray, hair gel, and dry shampoo, including a sulphate may be good for eliminating product build-up on your scalp.

However, if your hair is feeling a little dry, or if your hair colour isn’t lasting as long as it should, you may consider switching to one of the finest sulphate-free shampoos.

These shampoos include essential oils that gently eliminate grime and residue while promoting moisture retention, leaving your hair smoother and your scalp happier. If you have dry hair, sensitive skin, or dandruff, or you want your hairdresser’s colour magic to last longer, a sulphate-free shampoo is worth trying.

Experts advise alternate shampoos throughout the week, depending on the style you desire or how your hair and scalp feel.

