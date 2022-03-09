Season essentials: Warm-weather scents to bask in Summer 2022

There’s no reason not to include this invisible essential accessory into your routine, even if it’s simply worn for fun. Check out some of our favourite warm-weather scents that will transport you to the Maldives, the Bahamas, Bora Bora, or wherever your next summer trip will take you.
Top summer fragrances that’ll transport you to breezier days
With traditional, fresh florals and zesty, citrus notes that quickly lighten your mood, these cheerful new scents play to the warmest season. These warm-weather scents with fresh, breezy ocean aromas transport you to the beach, and then there are a few rebels who don’t care if it’s summer or winter — they’re going deep, rich, and stunningly delightful regardless of the season.
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Issey Miyake A Drop d'Issey Eau de Parfum
- Chanel Gabrielle Chanel Essence Eau de Parfum
- Chloé L'Eau Eau De Toilette
- Bath & Body Works Sunshine Mimosa Eau de Parfum
- Kendall by KKW Fragrance Blue Roan Eau de Parfum
- Ouai Dean Street Eau De Parfum
- Clinique Happy
- Oscar de la Renta Alibi Eau de Parfum
- Jennifer Lopez Promise Eau de Parfum
- Twilly d'Hermes Eau Poivree Eau de parfum
Todd Bracher’s stunning design of a flawless circle of magnifying glass contains an ode to lilac. A dash of orange blossom enhances the floral depth, which is soothed by almond milk and a touch of musk for a simple yet passionate combination.
This beautiful bottle of warm-weather scent has a lovely mix of fresh florals, including jasmine, ylang-ylang, orange blossom, and grasse tuberrose. A smell that will make you feel fiercely fashionable by evoking the brightest of blossoms.
You can never go wrong with a Chloé fragrance—one it’s of the most ladylike scents in the world. This one is light and breezy, making it ideal for wearing during the day.
We’re still recovering from all of the Sunday brunches we missed out on last summer, so as we ease back into outdoor dining, we’re going to go full on the mimosas, responsibly, of course. That means indulging in Bath & Body Works’ scent, Sunshine Mimosa. It truly is a wearable way to enjoy everyone’s favourite sparkling midday drink, with notes of champagne and lemon.
The marine notes are complemented by a heavenly combination of fruits (peach, pear, and citrus), flowers (ylang-ylang and geranium), and a warm base of amber woods, musk, and vanilla. This is what the women would wear if romance novels were given a very trendy makeover.
This fragrance creates a whole new scent mood. Citrus notes of mandarin, lemon, and grapefruit blend with delicate rose and magnolia to leave you feeling (and smelling) zesty, vibrant, and ready to take on the world.
7 /10
There’s a reason why this scent is a classic. The combination of vibrant fruity notes, such as blood grapefruit and Indian mandarin, will provide you with a high-energy boost that will have you smiling from the minute you spritz.
Alibi has what the design house refers to as “juicy floralcy,” which makes perfect sense despite the fact that it is not a valid word. Bright mandarin blends with ginger blossom and vanilla orchid, which are enhanced by praline, skin musk, amber wood, and an aquatic accord to create a scent that is both fresh and sensual. It’s a startling harmony that adds to the sophistication of summer.
J.Lo’s perfume smells as lovely as it looks. It begins with fruity notes (because of the pink berries and pear), but the base is made of warm wood and amber tones that stay on your skin for hours.
Aside from the fact that this bottle will look stunning on your vanity, its scent is equally lovely. Pink peppercorn, patchouli, and rose combine to create a fun floral with a kick to bring out your inner-femininity.
Hero Image: Courtesy Pexels; Featured Image: Courtesy Unsplash