The best hair products in 2022 for frizz-free and smooth hair

We had many trends come through during the lockdown – from hair colour to DIY ideas to trim hair. It’s time to take a look at the best hair products and treatments that have set the pace for the year. Some of them are homegrown labels and the rest are tried and tested ones that herald a new age, just for your hair. The best hair products of 2022, here we go.
Check out the 20 best hair care products for healthy looking tresses
Featured and hero image credit: Courtesy/Element5 Digital
Jump To / Table of Contents
- L’Occitane Intensive Repair Anti-Frizz Serum
- The Earth Collective Hair Masks
- Brillaire Dandruff Control Shots
- Aveda Thickening Tonic
- Rene Furterer 5 Sens Enhancing Dry Oil
- Arata Super Shampoo
- Kerastase K-Water Treatment
- Tribe Concepts Hair Cleanser
- TRESemmé Keratin Smooth Color Shampoo & Conditioner
- Mamaearth Onion Hair Oil
- Re'equil Pea Protein & Ceramide Hair Mask
- The Body Shop Banana Truly Nourishing Shampoo
- Vedix Vithan Pro Hair Growth Serum
- WOW Skin Science Onion Black Seed Hair Oil
- Soulflower Herbal Super Rich Conditioner
- mCaffeine Latte Coffee Leave-In Hair Cream
- Matrix Biolage Smoothproof Deep Smoothing Serum
- L'Oreal Paris Total Repair 5 Masque
- Herbal Essences Bio Renew Argan Oil of Morocco Shampoo & Conditioner
- Khadi Natural Herbal Protein Hair Cream
It’s one anti-frizz that does its job so beautifully and makes your hair soft, luxurious and smooth in a jiffy. It’s free from silicones and is formulated with a patented anti-breakage complex that contains amazing essential oils like angelica, ylang-ylang, sweet orange and geranium.
This indie label has proved to be a lifesaver in lockdown and more than anything, their hair masks are oh so popular and known to enrich hair. The good thing about The Earth Collective is these intense and high-powered conditioning treatments that come with ingredients like Brahmi, Coconut, Papaya seed and more. Our favourite is the Pollution Defence formula that gives you the goodness of Kaffir, Lime, Arnica and Brahmi, so good to remove scalp residue.
This new and efficient Indian label has been making all the right noises in haircare. They have this unique product, a purifying oil that removes dandruff flakes to make scalp healthy. They come with a good blend of oils and purifying herbs that will make sure your dandruff is taken care of – definitely a good addition to your hair wardrobe.
For those who have been worried about losing hair in the pandemic out of stress or other reasons, this is perhaps the best product to invest in. Perfect for those who want thick hair and healthy scalp in a jiffy, this tiny gem contains botanicals like organic amla and wheat that help give you fuller hair.
If your hair needs dry oil, look no further than this one. A cult product in its own right, the oil is responsible for giving your hair that amazing bounce and that instant smoothing effect. Always the last part of your hair routine, it comes with ingredients like safflower, sweet almond and avocado among others.
The Arata Super Shampoo is as new and shiny as they come. Filled to the brim with ingredients like onion oil, argan oil and apple cider vinegar. They help boost circulation, restore moisture, and prevent hair thinning – and on top of that, they make hair very smooth and manageable. Arata is a label that works with clean formulations, responsible practices and sustainability.
Honestly, this was by far our most favourite treatment of the year hands down; only because it took 30 minutes of our time and gave us glossy hair pronto. K-water is the coolest treatment from Kerastase that almost gives your hair the million dollar makeover without making your salon-visit a tedious process. Bouncy waves and diamond-like shine with only an additional 10 minutes into your salon hair routine.
Hair cleansers in the form of powders made with traditional herbs have been making their way into our hair routines and leading the pack is well-known organic label, The Tribe Concepts. Their Ayurvedic powders do not use any harsh chemicals and help your hair thrive without any breakage or dryness. The Organic Hair Cleanser is like a shampoo – it removes dirt, debris and excess oils and makes hair soft and manageable.
Powered by the innovative anti-fade technology, the keratin-packed shampoo-cum-conditioner by TRESemmé is one of the best hair care products you’ll find in the market. This luxurious solution conditions your frizzy hair and leaves it glossy, supple and flowing. Besides, the product is cruelty-free and devoid of toxic chemicals like sulphate.
If you have chemically-treated hair, the Mamaearth Onion Hair Oil is what you need to nourish your hair. It’s time to welcome shiny, lush tresses by indulging in the goodness of onions and almond oil. Another powerful ingredient is Redensyl which is the latest breakthrough alternative against hair transplant. Apart from boosting the hair density, it also enhances volume and overall health of your scalp.
The Pea Protein & Ceramide Hair Mask from Re’equil deeply nourishes your hair from the roots to the tips to make them soft and supple. The creamy texture of the mask spreads evenly across your scalp to reach every nook and cranny and give you long, lustrous tresses. Now you don’t need to run to the parlour for a hair spa treatment to protect your hair from damage.
Boost the overall health of your scalp and hair by cleansing your hair with The Body Shop’s nourishing shampoo formulated with vegan silk protein. The shampoo exudes a pleasant citrusy fragrance that can leave your tresses smelling like an orchard for hours. Get soft, manageable, anti-frizz hair with just a couple of washings with this invigorating shampoo.
Made from botanical ingredients like aloe vera, grapeseed oil, bakuchi and hibiscus, the Vithan hair growth serum by Vedix is the ultimate solution to all your hair fall issues. It improves hair texture, restores shine and lustre while accelerating hair growth. With Vedix Vithan’s magic touch, thick, flowing hair is no more a dream!
Watch your hair go from dull to lustrous in just a few weeks by applying WOW’s Onion Black Seed Hair Oil. Gently massage the oil on your scalp to let it penetrate the layers and deeply condition your roots and hair follicles. The best thing about the oil is that it’s grease-proof and lightweight.
Formulated with a blend of some of the most nutritious natural oils, Soulflower’s herbal conditioner has the potential to be your hair’s best friend. The formula also contains shea butter, cocoa butter and aloe vera extracts that lock moisture in your hair and are calming to your senses. Free of toxic chemicals, this conditioner is 100% safe for all hair types with zero side effects.
Get soft, bouncy locks with mCaffeine’s coffee-infused hair cream. Brewed with natural coconut and oat milk, this leave in hair cream intensely moisturises your scalp and strands. The cream works best on dry hair with rough ends. It not only minimises hair fall but also brings back natural shine and smoothens your hair texture.
Tame your frizzes and easily detangle your hair by applying Matrix Biolage’s deep smoothing hair serum. The infusion of avocado extracts lends a non-sticky texture to the serum and helps it spread evenly across the length of your tresses. The frizz control serum also provides heat protection and is compatible for colour-treated hair.
Say goodbye to the 5 signs of hair damage—dryness, split ends, dullness, hair fall and roughness—with the Total Repair 5 Masque from L’Oreal Paris. The solution deeply conditions your scalp and roots to give you lush, flowing tresses. Packed with hair-loving proteins and ceramide, this mask works like magic to breathe life into damaged hair.
Check out this botanical hair wash solution from Herbal Essences that can effectively replenish damaged hair. Concocted with herbs and plants, this shampoo gently cleanses your hair while nourishing every strand from root to end. Mellow notes of exotic spices, creamy vanilla and fizzy citrus will soothe your nerves as you unfurl your thick, shiny hair.
Suffering from excess hair fall due to dandruff? In that case, you might want to try the Herbal Protein Hair Cream from Khadi. Infused with brahmi, neem, almond oil and amla, this cream intensely nourishes your scalp and strengthens your hair follicles. Almond oil softens hair texture and amla helps bring back lustre to your tresses.
Frequently Asked Questions
What makes hair frizzy?
There are numerous factors that can make your hair frizzy. The environment, amount of damage, level of curl and diameter of your hair fibre can all contribute to frizzy hair.
How to keep hair frizz free naturally?
You can keep your hair free of frizz naturally by reducing heat exposure, protecting hair from excessive humidity and avoiding the overuse of shampoo.