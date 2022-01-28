Greasy hair? These 7 hacks may help you treat it with ease

Problems with greasy hair? Whether you have naturally oily hair or are seeking for best ways to keep your mane looking fresh in between washes, we’ve got you covered. Keep reading to know how to hack your way to cleaner-looking strands.

Greasy hair hacks you should add to your hair care regimen

Try not to over-wash

Washing your scalp removes sebum, the skin’s natural oil, which some say stimulates the scalp to generate more sebum in reaction. Dermatologists advise washing your hair once or twice a week to keep your roots and strands healthy.

Minimize your haircare products

When it comes to the products you use on your hair, keep your hair care regimen to a minimum. Use a clarifying shampoo and a lightweight conditioner, and keep the quantity of each to a minimum.

Regularly clean your hairbrush

Hair product residue and oil from your hair might accumulate on your hairbrush, so be sure to clean it on a regular basis with warm water and shampoo.

Use oil-and sulphates-free shampoo and conditioner

For people with oily scalps, sulfate-free shampoos are a great option. Sulfates are gentler surfactants or washing agents for the hair and skin, and as a result, they are less likely to overly strip your scalp of oil, which may stimulate additional oil production. It’s also a good idea to use oil-free products because you don’t want to add oil to your skin. Consider choosing silicone-free as well because silicones can trap other chemicals on the skin.

Try a DIY scalp scrub massage once a month

Scrubbing stimulates hair follicles, eliminates product buildup, helps rebalance pH levels, and detoxifies the scalp, enabling better hair growth and less apparent grease. Start with once a month and then increase to once a week or twice a month if the treatment is effective for your locks.

Brush your hair only once a day

Excess grease can be caused by overbrushing. On that note, to avoid the bits around your face becoming overly greasy, try not to touch that region repeatedly during the day.

Clean your pillowcase regularly

Make it a habit to wash your pillowcase on a regular basis, since oil from your hair and residue from hair products may make their way from your pillowcase to your skin. Many hair care products have the potential to clog pores, resulting in breakouts.

