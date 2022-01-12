These heat protectants are a must-have to protect your tresses

Many women certainly like experimenting with new hairstyles using appliances such as blow dryers, curling tongs, straighteners, and others. While these hair styling tools can give you the perfect, immaculate hair in minutes, it also brings with them the dreaded monster of hair damage. That said, heat protectants are absolutely essential in your hair care routine.
When styling your hair with hot tools, it is essential to have the best heat-protectant spray on hand, regardless of your hair type. They serve as a barrier between the hot appliance and your hair, helping to seal in moisture and are especially essential for people who bleach or chemically lighten their hair or even use hair appliances on a regular basis.
Without further ado, here are the top 10 heat protectants you should get your hands on right now!
The unique No. 7 Bonding Oil is ultra-nourishing yet entirely weightless. It repairs and renews your hair without covering it in a greasy film. The main component is bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate, which acts to strengthen and restore damage caused by colouring, bleaching, or heat styling (it even works on ‘virgin’ hair!). This oh-so-dreamy oil seeps into stressed-out tresses to make them instantly more manageable – smoothing frizz and taming flyaways in its wake. It’s perfect as a conditioning treatment or a styling step; it protects against heat up to 450°!
Colour-safe, heat and UV-protective, vegan, gluten-free, cruelty-free, and devoid of parabens, sulphates, mineral oil, and petrolatum, R+Co Bleu products are for you. This versatile spray adds flexibility, light hold, memory, and gloss to any style. The nourishing, non-drying product leaves hair feeling silky and luxurious.
The BBLUNT Hot Shot Heat Protection Mist protects hair from heat styling appliances, including straighteners, blow dryers, and curling irons. It’s a lightweight heat protection hair spray that preps your hair for a great styling session. It primarily protects your gorgeous tresses from heat up to 230o Celsius. A hair protection mist not only prevents frizz and detangles the hair but also protects from pollution, sun damage, and hard water and comes in a convenient, travel-friendly spray container.
Moroccanoil Perfect Defense Spray works well as a dry heat protector. Spray it on dry strands before using hot tools to protect and enhance shine. It’s infused with argan oil and vitamins to nourish strands up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.
EIMI Thermal Image 2-phase spray helps protect your hair whilst using hot tools. Phase 1 is formulated to nourish the hair and protect it from heat up to 220°C. Phase 2 smoothens your hair for a flawless shiny result.
Protects hair from heat styling while imparting gleaming sheen and body. This lightweight hair spray with rock crystal extract softly conditions and adds lustre.
With heat protection up to 400 degrees, this featherweight conditioning detangler provides all the advantages dry, damaged hair requires to look and feel healthier. It is also ideal for frizzy or knotted hair that requires a leave-in conditioner and heat protectant.
Beyond The Zone Turn Up The Heat Flat Iron Protection Spray is a spray-in treatment that smoothes hair. This humidity-resistant heat styling aid has a “Heat Defense” layer that protects your hair from the drying and damage caused by heat styling appliances. Helps to maximise the performance of flat irons, curling irons, and hair dryers while also offering exceptional heat protection and adding smoothness, gloss, and softness to your hair.
This lightweight, deliciously scented conditioner penetrates deep into the hair shaft to restore dry, brittle, and damaged hair from inside. Keratin, the most important component for hair, is a revitalising and strengthening powerhouse that may be used as a detangler or as a heat-protectant spray right out of the shower. Irrespective of your hair type, this multipurpose leave-in protects against heat and environmental damage, restores and locks in moisture, and strengthens and replenishes lost protein.
