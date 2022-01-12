These heat protectants are a must-have to protect your tresses

Many women certainly like experimenting with new hairstyles using appliances such as blow dryers, curling tongs, straighteners, and others. While these hair styling tools can give you the perfect, immaculate hair in minutes, it also brings with them the dreaded monster of hair damage. That said, heat protectants are absolutely essential in your hair care routine.

When styling your hair with hot tools, it is essential to have the best heat-protectant spray on hand, regardless of your hair type. They serve as a barrier between the hot appliance and your hair, helping to seal in moisture and are especially essential for people who bleach or chemically lighten their hair or even use hair appliances on a regular basis.

Without further ado, here are the top 10 heat protectants you should get your hands on right now!