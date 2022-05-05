These luxurious hair perfumes deserve a spot in your hair routine

Hair perfumes are having a moment, and it seems that every big fragrance brand wants a piece of the delightful, luxurious-smelling action. When it comes to dreamy hair scents, we’re spoiled for choice with brands like Dior, Chanel and more. Not sure which one to choose? Here are the lushest picks to cop right now.

Cop these hair perfumes for more lush locks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @vidaderockstaaaar

Hair fragrances, like skincare’s popular face mists, give an immediate refresh, evoking freshly-shampooed strands in the form of a gentle scent spray. We know what you might be thinking: ‘why can’t I just spritz ordinary perfume into my hair?’ You could, but traditional scent formulations are typically high in alcohol, which may be quite drying on your length. Hair fragrances are devoid of drying ingredients because they are intended exclusively for scenting your mane.

Hair perfumes, according to cosmetic experts, often useless alcohol (an ingredient that may rob hair of its moisture) than regular perfumes. In its place, you’ll discover more water and ingredients that can help enhance the appearance and texture of your hair. Think, camellia oil (an emollient that can help condition), silicones (to prevent frizz), and hyaluronic acid (a humectant).

If you’re still unsure whether hair perfumes are worth a permanent spot on your vanity, give them a try and see what you think. But are they necessary? Most likely not. Are they wonderful? Absolutely, and they will definitely elevate your experience. Continue reading for some of our favourites and best picks.