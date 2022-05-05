These luxurious hair perfumes deserve a spot in your hair routine

Hair perfumes are having a moment, and it seems that every big fragrance brand wants a piece of the delightful, luxurious-smelling action. When it comes to dreamy hair scents, we’re spoiled for choice with brands like Dior, Chanel and more. Not sure which one to choose? Here are the lushest picks to cop right now.
Cop these hair perfumes for more lush locks
View this post on Instagram
Hair fragrances, like skincare’s popular face mists, give an immediate refresh, evoking freshly-shampooed strands in the form of a gentle scent spray. We know what you might be thinking: ‘why can’t I just spritz ordinary perfume into my hair?’ You could, but traditional scent formulations are typically high in alcohol, which may be quite drying on your length. Hair fragrances are devoid of drying ingredients because they are intended exclusively for scenting your mane.
Hair perfumes, according to cosmetic experts, often useless alcohol (an ingredient that may rob hair of its moisture) than regular perfumes. In its place, you’ll discover more water and ingredients that can help enhance the appearance and texture of your hair. Think, camellia oil (an emollient that can help condition), silicones (to prevent frizz), and hyaluronic acid (a humectant).
If you’re still unsure whether hair perfumes are worth a permanent spot on your vanity, give them a try and see what you think. But are they necessary? Most likely not. Are they wonderful? Absolutely, and they will definitely elevate your experience. Continue reading for some of our favourites and best picks.
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Balmain Hair Couture
- Gisou Honey Infused Hair Perfume
- Byredo Gypsy water hair perfume
- Sachajuan Protective Hair Perfume
- Kayali White Flower Hair Mist
- J'adore Eau de Parfum Hair Mist
- Maison Francis Kurkdijan
- Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Fresh Hair Mist
- Diptyque Eau des Sens Hair Mist
- Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Hair Mist
1 /10
This luxurious product has two roles. It smells wonderful and improves hair health. The breezy perfume features tones of raspberry, orange blossom, and vanilla and is blended with silk protein and Argan elixir to nourish and repair damaged hair.
Gisou’s Honey Infused Hair Perfume, enriched with natural honey, serves as both a nourishing hair mist and a softly scented perfume. Honey is the major component, which has a mix of minerals, vitamins, amino acids, and antioxidants that refreshes and protects hair while also adding a feminine perfume of floral notes evocative of a trip through a garden. Honey, a natural humectant, also aids in the maintenance of the hair’s natural moisture balance, resulting in silky-smooth strands imbued with a dazzling, Insta-ready shine.
If you don’t like strong perfumes, this Byredo hair perfume is for you. This hair perfume is lighter and more dispersed than the Gypsy Water Eau de Parfum, and it adds just a hint of something extra without being overpowering. Its woody notes of pine needle and bergamot are offset by fresh citrus and amber, resulting in a genderless scent that you should get your hands on.
The clean fruit-floral aroma of this hair perfume is extremely pleasant for your strands. It’s designed to hydrate, reduce frizz, and boost shine to give your hairstyle that extra oomph when you need it.
This spray, which comes in a convenient, travel-friendly container, combines floral notes like gardenia and tuberose with vanilla to create a pleasant, modern fragrance. It doesn’t contain any alcohol that can dehydrate your hair.
J’adore by Dior is a well-known fruity-floral perfume. It’s made from a blend of jasmine sambac, Damascus rose, and ylang-ylang. After just one spritz, you’ll understand why this popular scent has remained a best-seller for so long.
7 /10
Baccarat Rouge 540 mist is luminous and radiant, and it lightly fragrances your hair. It respects and protects your hair while boosting its natural radiance. It is alcohol-free.
Chanel seems to have mastered the art of note blending to create rich, sophisticated scents, and our favourite is the classic Coco Mademoiselle Fresh Hair Mist Spray. This lightweight hair mist, like the original eau de parfum, lightly scents hair with fresh, contemporary notes of orange, rose, and rich patchouli, giving it a seductive appeal that makes the mist ideal for dates.
Diptyque’s Do Son Hair Mist, a luxurious fragrance enriched with touches of sea breeze combined with the spicy aroma of tuberose, is more than simply a perfume; it conjures a memory. It delights with notes of orange leaves, pink peppercorn, and musk in its composition and aroma, infusing your hair with an exotic warmth while nourishing it with the added advantage of rich camellia oil.
Black Opium Hair Mist by Yves Saint Laurent is an irresistible feminine fragrance that is timeless and lush. Perhaps it’s the contrasting blend of rich coffee and vanilla notes with the gentle sweetness of white flowers that makes it so irresistible. Perhaps, it’s the use of argan oil which adds softness and lustre to hair. In any case, it’s an absolute must-have.
Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock; Featured Image: Courtesy Unsplash