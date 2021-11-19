What you need to know about Movember and how to maintain your moustache

Two Australian friends Travis Garone and Luke Slattery came up with the idea of reviving the moustache as a fashion trend in 2003. They encouraged 30 guys to take up the challenge and were called Mo Bros.

Inspired by another friend’s mother’s breast cancer fundraiser, Garone and Slattery decided to launch one of their own that would focus on men’s health and prostate cancer. They started by asking people to grow a “Mo” and charge AUD 10. The following year, they formally launched their cause and accumulated the largest single donation the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia (PCFA) had received until then.

Since then, the Movember Foundation’s charity has been “changing the face of men’s health on a global scale, focusing on mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer,” according to the Movember website.

Why is Movember celebrated in November?

In the month of November every year, an event involving Mo Bros growing their moustaches to raise awareness is held. Their motto: “Patchy, lopsided, itchy or epic — whatever Mo you grow this Movember, your face will raise funds and awareness for men’s health.” (This is how the term ‘Movember’ came into being — a portmanteau of “Mo” and November.)

Headquartered in Richmond, Victoria (Australia), the Movember Foundation has come a long way in raising awareness through this social event.

The money raised by the Mo Bros and Mo Sisters who have signed up has contributed to over 1,200 men’s health projects spanning across 20 countries, covering various men’s health issues like mental health, suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer. Others can also contribute towards the event by running/walking 60 kilometres in November or hosting a fundraiser. For more information, check out the Movember website here.

Here’s how you can take care of that moustache

Grow it the right way

Now that you are planning to ditch the clean-shaven look and grow a full beard, it is only fair that you do it properly. If you are growing a beard and starting with a clean slate, be patient and wait for your stubble to show.

During this time, trim your facial hair only when it’s needed or once a month. This will ensure that you are getting rid of dry hair and making space for new hair to grow. Moreover, it will help you style your moustache the way you want.

Know the needs of your beard

Those with a thick beard are advised to trim them regularly to maintain the shape of their beard. Also, one can also use a gel or grooming lotion to keep the facial hair in order, just like a true gentleman. Flaunt your moustache with pride.

Time to clean your moustache

The most important step to maintaining a moustache is to keep it clean. Using a hydrating shampoo goes a long way in keeping your moustache fresh and squeaky clean. This will also help you get rid of flaky skin that might have accumulated beneath your beard.

Apart from shampooing your beard, you must also make sure to clean it before going to bed. You can simply use some cold water to rinse it before you hit the sack.

Eat healthy

Last but not the least, everything starts with maintaining a healthy diet. A balanced diet will not only ensure hair growth but will also give you glowing skin. Minimise the consumption of processed foods and stick to healthier options.

Don’t forget to drink plenty of water.

Hero and Featured image: Malik Skydsgaard/Unsplash